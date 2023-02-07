Recently, Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called regarding a woman causing a disturbance on Reece Street in Summerville. A complainant said that a woman had been in his yard screaming at him and saying that he was “squatting” on her grandmother’s property. The complainant told her to leave and she said she was parked on “public land”. Deputies recognized a description of the woman and her vehicle because several of them had encountered her at an area restaurant that same morning – when she had asked deputies a series of seemingly irrational questions. Also, there had been a report of the same woman screaming and using racial slurs at a local Food Mart earlier that day. Deputies were able to locate the woman and stopped her on Sloppy Floyd Lake Road. The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the traffic stop, and attempted to perform a field sobriety test on the woman, but she refused to cooperate.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO