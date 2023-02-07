Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo County loses latest court battle in connection with a property dispute in Prairie View park
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County officials lost yet another decision regarding a dispute over a family-owned cottage inside Prairie View Park on Thursday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Curtis Bell ruled that the county cannot take over the property via eminent domain guidelines. The dispute over the...
Fox17
Grand Rapids priest announces retirement amid ongoing health challenges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids priest announced his upcoming retirement on Tuesday. In a letter to his congregation at St. Anthony of Padua, Rev. Mark Przybysz announced he plans to retire July 1. We’re told his duties as priest have become challenging following a recent string of...
Michigan Center Schools superintendent on paid leave pending investigation
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI - Michigan Center Schools Superintendent Brady Cook has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave pending an investigation into potential violations of school board policy. Board of Education President Michael Edwards said Cook was placed on leave pending a fact finding investigation on Jan. 26, in statement that...
Kalamazoo County fails to take family cabin by eminent domain
A family will get to keep their cottage for a while longer after another attempt by Kalamazoo County to take it was denied.
Police activity on Jackson’s east side focus of meeting being hosted by council members
JACKSON, MI – Two Jackson City Council members from the city’s east side are coming together for a joint neighborhood meeting to address concerns about violence and police activity in the area. Councilmembers Freddie Dancy and Angelita Gunn are hosting the neighborhood meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb....
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Report: Ford, Calhoun Co. discussing battery plant at ‘Marshall Megasite’
Ford Motor Company is reportedly closing in on a deal to build a factory in West Michigan. The Detroit News reported Thursday morning that talks between Ford and Calhoun County leaders are progressing to build a battery plant in the Marshall area.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Businessman seeks to renovate Stock’s Mill
Workers repairing the old silos. Courtesy | Dave Wheeler. Dave Wheeler, the CEO of Mar-Vo Mineral Co., hopes to bring a rock climbing wall, a restaurant, and a mural to the former F.W. Stock and Sons Mill. “The silos would make a great climbing wall, the largest of its kind...
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
2 resignations, 1 termination: What we know so far from Kalamazoo Public Schools turmoil
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Questions continue to surface as new information comes out about the resignation of two administrators and termination of another at Kalamazoo Public Schools. To the surprise of many in the district community, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s immediate resignation was announced at a Dec. 12 special school board meeting.
jack1065.com
Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
jack1065.com
Parks and Recreation Commission seeking input for development of the Woollam Preserve
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Planning continues for the development of Kalamazoo County’s newest park. The Kalamazoo County Parks and Recreation Commission is developing a Master Plan for the Woollam Preserve and is seeking public input at an open house workshop Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Main Expo Room at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairground at 2900 Lake Street.
Deputy’s suspicious death, Jackson YouTuber mourned: Jackson headlines Feb. 4-9
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County deputy’s death has left more questions than answers. MLive reporters this week dug into those suspicious circumstances. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?. Bryan Wickham...
Car fires damage coffee shop in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Biggby Coffee in Jackson County was lightly damaged by a series of car fires Saturday evening, officials said. At about 6 p.m. Feb. 11, crews from the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Village Crossing strip mall in Spring Arbor.
jack1065.com
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
Lake Lansing Road exit ramp on US-127 south reopened
The accident in Ingham County was first reported at 8:02 a.m.
MSU police send alert about alleged assault
The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety sent an alert about an alleged assault during the early morning hours on Saturday
