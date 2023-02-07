ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

hillsdalecollegian.com

Businessman seeks to renovate Stock’s Mill

Workers repairing the old silos. Courtesy | Dave Wheeler. Dave Wheeler, the CEO of Mar-Vo Mineral Co., hopes to bring a rock climbing wall, a restaurant, and a mural to the former F.W. Stock and Sons Mill. “The silos would make a great climbing wall, the largest of its kind...
HILLSDALE, MI
jack1065.com

Battle Creek man charged with solicitation to commit murder

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 31-year-old Battle Creek man was arraigned Friday on charges related to offering money for murder via social media. Jonothon Allen was arraigned on charges of solicitation to commit murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon. He is in the Calhoun County Jail.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
jack1065.com

Parks and Recreation Commission seeking input for development of the Woollam Preserve

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Planning continues for the development of Kalamazoo County’s newest park. The Kalamazoo County Parks and Recreation Commission is developing a Master Plan for the Woollam Preserve and is seeking public input at an open house workshop Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the Main Expo Room at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center and Fairground at 2900 Lake Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
KALAMAZOO, MI

