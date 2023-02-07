Read full article on original website
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
Police believe drivers were intentionally hit by ice chunks in Rochester Hills
Police are warning drivers to beware of falling ice hitting cars. According to police, drivers are being targeted while driving and these scary close calls are costing them up to $3,500.
Unsuspecting drivers hit by ice in areas of Rochester Hills
The Oakland County Sheriff's office thinks someone may be targeting drivers in a small area of Rochester Hills.
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan teen missing since 2021 found hidden in Port Huron home
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An endangered teen who went missing more than a year ago from Port Huron has been reunited with her family. U.S. Marshals located the 14-year-old within a day of the case being forwarded to the agency, after she was reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office in 2021.
Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights
A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School. District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed. Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger...
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broken into twice, steering wheel stolen while in apartment parking garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Twice in a week, Quashawna Wilson discovered her car was broken into while parked at her Detroit apartment. Wilson lives at Jeffersonian Apartments near the Detroit River. The parking structure at her complex is supposed to be secure and is gated, but that didn't stop thieves from hitting her car and five others.
Man on bike steals tow truck before crashing it into Detroit auto parts store
A suspect riding a bike wound up behind bars on Wednesday night after he allegedly stole tow truck in Detroit and crashed into the side of a building.
Michigan teacher allegedly wrote bomb threat to get school canceled
The note was found at Hazel Park Junior High School and sent the school into lockdown.
fox2detroit.com
Serial crime ring suspects worked out of Family Dollar store next to police mini-station
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police announced on Wednesday that a serial break-in ring are responsible for at least 30 to 40 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. And investigators say that more arrests will be on the way -...
Three missing Detroit rappers died of multiple gunshot wounds, police say
The Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate the deaths of three Michigan rappers after confirming Tuesday each died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police have determined that their deaths were not a random incident and believe they have determined a motive, though it has not yet been released. The rappers -- 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens -- were last seen on Jan. 21. Their remains were found last week in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, Michigan.
14-year-old girl missing over a year found in closet of Michigan home
Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
