Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
PGA Tour Star Tony Finau Says He Misses Golfers Who Defected To LIV
PGA Tour star Tony Finau ain't too proud to admit it -- he misses some of his golfing pals who defected to LIV ... telling TMZ Sports he hasn't been able to see his buddies in a long time due to the creation of the new league. Finau told us...
TMZ.com
Shawne Merriman Says 'Bachelor Bowl' Had More Action Than Pro Bowl
Anyone looking to watch hard-hitting football should've tuned in to a dating show instead of the Pro Bowl ... so says ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports he was blown away after watching "Bachelor" contestants duke it out on the gridiron. In case you missed it, Lights Out...
TMZ.com
WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Out Of ICU After Suffering 'Massive Stroke'
Jerry "The King" Lawler continues to make positive strides on his road to recovery ... the WWE legend is no longer in Intensive Care after suffering a "massive stroke" this week. A rep for Lawler provided an update on the 73-year-old's condition Thursday ... saying, "Jerry is out of ICU...
Comments / 0