Rock Hill, SC

Vote for The Herald’s high school winter sports Athlete of the Week

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
 3 days ago

Rock Hill Herald Winter Sports’ Athletes of the Week Nominees

Zyan Hager, Catawba Ridge Basketball : The 6-foot-1 junior scored 25 points, including four three-pointers, to go with three assists and three steals in a 73-70 win at Lancaster, Feb. 3.

Hager also scored 12 points, had three rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 68-34 victory at York, Jan. 31.

Hager is averaging 17.8 points, 1.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for Catawba Ridge (20-4) this season.

Jaylen Hoover, Clover Basketball : The 6-foot-1 junior scored 30 points and four rebounds to lead Clover to a 74-62 win over Blythewood, Feb. 3.

Hoover also scored nine points and had four rebounds in a 65-62 loss to Spring Valley, Jan. 31.

Hoover is averaging 12.5 points per game for Clover (11-13) this season.

Quentin Houston, Rock Hill Basketball : The 6-foot-1 senior scored 21 points, including six three-pointers, with seven rebounds in a 52-51 loss at Fort Mill, Jan. 31.

Houston followed that up with 22 points and five assists in a 72-63 victory over Nation Ford, Feb. 3.

Houston also scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 64-61, overtime loss to Northwestern, Feb. 4.

Houston is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game for Rock Hill (16-6) this season.

Michael Jones, Indian Land Basketball : The 5-foot-9 freshman scored 20 points, had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 65-57 win over Northwestern, Jan. 31.

Jones followed that up with 22 points, four rebounds, five assists and six steals in a 67-47 victory over South Pointe, Feb. 3.

Jones is averaging 19.9 points, three assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game for Indian Land (19-5) this season.

Victoria “Star” Morris, South Pointe Girls’ Basketball : The 5-foot-10 junior scored 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in a 72-52 win over Lancaster, Jan. 31.

Morris also scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds, had three assists and six steals in a 83-37 victory at Indian Land, Feb. 3.

Morris is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game for South Pointe (22-2) this season.

Elias Popov, Northwestern Wrestling : The Trojans’ junior bumped up a weight class to 145 pounds and won his match in a decision to give Northwestern the winning points in a 37-33, second round victory in the 4A state playoffs, Feb. 4.

Popov is 21-6 for Northwestern (19-5) this season.

Aubrey Stevenson, Legion Collegiate Girls’ Basketball : The 5-foot-7 sophomore scored 11 points, had six assists and five steals in a 64-44 win at Rising Stars’ Prep Academy, Jan. 31.

Stevenson also had 12 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals in a 75-11 victory at Burlington Christian Academy, Feb. 3.

Stevenson is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 assists, three rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for Legion Collegiate (17-7) this season.

Ghaleb Wilson, Andrew Jackson Basketball : The 6-foot-2 junior scored 23 points, including five three-pointers, to go with 10 rebounds to lead Andrew Jackson to a 64-43 win at Buford, Jan. 31.

Wilson also scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds, two assists and had three steals in a 76-43 win over North Central, Feb. 3.

Wilson is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for an Andrew Jackson team (17-3) that has won 14 straight games.

Antwon Young, York Prep Basketball : The 6-foot-5 freshman scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had five blocks in a 58-55 win over Chesterfield, Jan. 31.

Young also scored six points in an 87-31 loss at Carmel Christian, Feb. 3.

York Prep is 4-14 overall this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 4.

If you want to nominate an athlete : Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class, photo(s) and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

