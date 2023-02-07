Here is The Herald’s Athlete of the Week

The Herald’s Athlete of the Week is...

Imani Sterling

Sterling led Rock Hill to a 1-1 record last week. Eben Whisonant

The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged 6 points and 11 rebounds this week as Rock Hill split games with Clover and Spring Valley.

Rock Hill (14-6) won 45-30 at Clover, Jan. 24, before losing 47-44 to Spring Valley, Jan. 27.

Sterling is averaging 3.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season.

