Rock Hill, SC

Here is The Herald’s Athlete of the Week

By Michael Burgess
The Herald
 3 days ago

The Herald’s Athlete of the Week is...

Imani Sterling

Sterling led Rock Hill to a 1-1 record last week. Eben Whisonant

The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged 6 points and 11 rebounds this week as Rock Hill split games with Clover and Spring Valley.

Rock Hill (14-6) won 45-30 at Clover, Jan. 24, before losing 47-44 to Spring Valley, Jan. 27.

Sterling is averaging 3.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Check in next week to vote for the Herald’s next Athlete of the Week. Voting will start Monday morning at heraldonline.com. Winners are announced on Monday.

Rock Hill, SC
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

