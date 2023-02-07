Read full article on original website
Hanover Police and Hanover Area School District launch police app service
CRIMEWATCH gave a statement regarding the collaboration. "It is a unique partnership between the school and the police department in that the (School Resource officers) are going to have direct access to share information," said Douglas Demangone, Director of Business Development at CrimeWatch. "The school district recognized the efficiency of getting out information very quickly to multiple touch points."
Two arrested, charged for Thursday morning shooting in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Two men are behind bars at the Columbia County Prison following a shooting in Berwick on Thursday. Berwick Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue following a report of shots fired. Keith Allen Estep told officials that someone...
"Snowman of Stroudsburg" destroyed by vandals
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the vandalism of one of the "Snowmen of Stroudsburg." Officials say that around 2 AM on Saturday, February 4th, three men were seen on video surveillance vandalizing the snowman on the 500 block of Main Street. Soon after,...
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
Photos of jewelry store robbery suspect released
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County last month. On January 11, State Police say a male suspect robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 PM. Troopers...
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
Police: Mother who failed to seek medical attention for 6-month-old child faces charges
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Another family member of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, a girl who died in 2019 from injuries related to child abuse, is now facing child endangerment charges. Officials say that her sister, 25-year-old Amanda parker, has now been arrested and remanded to Northumberland County Jail on...
Eryn Harvey Named Luzerne County Director of Elections
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident has been named Luzerne County's newest election director. Eryn Harvey had previously worked as the deputy election director for about a year, before resigning in 2022 to run for State Representative. The position has been left vacant since August of...
Felony charges filed in case of animal cruelty in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Felony charges have been filed against the owner of the dog found malnourished and locked in a crate in the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township on February 3rd. After several tips and further investigation, Troopers identified the owner of the...
Two Charged with Multiple Counts of Animal Cruelty in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been over a year since Nova, a young Pitbull, was found severely neglected here in Pittston. Today, charges have been filed against two Luzerne County residents and they have since been arrested. “I am just proud to be here, and I am...
Man arrested, accused of hiding man's decomposing body in apartment for weeks
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested by Scranton Police after they say they found a dead body in his Lackawanna County apartment. Officials say that on February 3rd, police received a tip that 44-year-old Paul Rowe had been keeping a man's body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue.
Local Businesses Gear Up for Valentine's Day
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — We are just four days away from Valentine’s Day, and many local businesses are seeing an influx in customers. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spent the day eating chocolate and smelling the roses. “The day before and the day of is the busiest it seems...
Wanted man arrested following police raid, $40K worth of drugs seized
UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County after a police raid on Tuesday morning. State Police say that a joint investigation between troopers and the Schuylkill County D.A.'s Office's drug task force executed a search warrant at a home in Union Township.
Real Estate Investor Renovates two Buildings In Clark Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A local real estate owner recently purchased two unkempt properties after years of trying to acquire them. Charles Hibble of Clarks Summit, the owner and broker of Weichert Realtors, purchased and began renovating the two properties last year. The property on one-twenty-one North State Street...
Battle of the Borough
Dunmore may have was has been missing all seasonpoints. the bucks have scored 61 points in their last two games and have averaged over 50 points in their last 6 games. Kevin Clark, Dunmore Coach says, “ The guys you see are buying in to the program and the system and more importantly to each other. the past few weeks here we have really turned a corner by playing our best basketball and that is all you can ask of these guys. “
