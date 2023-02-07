ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Hanover Police and Hanover Area School District launch police app service

CRIMEWATCH gave a statement regarding the collaboration. "It is a unique partnership between the school and the police department in that the (School Resource officers) are going to have direct access to share information," said Douglas Demangone, Director of Business Development at CrimeWatch. "The school district recognized the efficiency of getting out information very quickly to multiple touch points."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Two arrested, charged for Thursday morning shooting in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Two men are behind bars at the Columbia County Prison following a shooting in Berwick on Thursday. Berwick Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue following a report of shots fired. Keith Allen Estep told officials that someone...
BERWICK, PA
"Snowman of Stroudsburg" destroyed by vandals

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the vandalism of one of the "Snowmen of Stroudsburg." Officials say that around 2 AM on Saturday, February 4th, three men were seen on video surveillance vandalizing the snowman on the 500 block of Main Street. Soon after,...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Photos of jewelry store robbery suspect released

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County last month. On January 11, State Police say a male suspect robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 PM. Troopers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
SCRANTON, PA
Eryn Harvey Named Luzerne County Director of Elections

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A 28-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident has been named Luzerne County's newest election director. Eryn Harvey had previously worked as the deputy election director for about a year, before resigning in 2022 to run for State Representative. The position has been left vacant since August of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Felony charges filed in case of animal cruelty in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Felony charges have been filed against the owner of the dog found malnourished and locked in a crate in the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township on February 3rd. After several tips and further investigation, Troopers identified the owner of the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Two Charged with Multiple Counts of Animal Cruelty in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been over a year since Nova, a young Pitbull, was found severely neglected here in Pittston. Today, charges have been filed against two Luzerne County residents and they have since been arrested. “I am just proud to be here, and I am...
PITTSTON, PA
Local Businesses Gear Up for Valentine's Day

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — We are just four days away from Valentine’s Day, and many local businesses are seeing an influx in customers. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spent the day eating chocolate and smelling the roses. “The day before and the day of is the busiest it seems...
PLAINS, PA
Real Estate Investor Renovates two Buildings In Clark Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A local real estate owner recently purchased two unkempt properties after years of trying to acquire them. Charles Hibble of Clarks Summit, the owner and broker of Weichert Realtors, purchased and began renovating the two properties last year. The property on one-twenty-one North State Street...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Battle of the Borough

Dunmore may have was has been missing all seasonpoints. the bucks have scored 61 points in their last two games and have averaged over 50 points in their last 6 games. Kevin Clark, Dunmore Coach says, “ The guys you see are buying in to the program and the system and more importantly to each other. the past few weeks here we have really turned a corner by playing our best basketball and that is all you can ask of these guys. “
DUNMORE, PA

