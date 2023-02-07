ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC

If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
DURHAM, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
OnlyInYourState

The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits

Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
CARRBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition

The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
GOLDSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery

Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend

Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

