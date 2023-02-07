Read full article on original website
Kids Exchange Consignment public sale begins in Raleigh
The doors will be open to the public Friday through Sunday and everything on Sunday is half priced.
Wake County reduces pet adoption fee to $25 for week of Valentine's Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is reducing its adoption fee for Valentine's Day week. Between Saturday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 17, adoption fees for dogs older than six months will be $25. Cats will be name-your-price. According to Wake County, there are currently 72 dogs...
WRAL
Two must-see shows are coming to DPAC
If you only see one show at Durham Performing Arts Center this year, make it one of these. Over the summer, Mix 101.5 FM's Diane Ramsey and I went on a trip to see some of the shows head to DPAC this season. We talk about the fun we had on this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast.
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Mount Airy News
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
OnlyInYourState
The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits
Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Schools compete at N.C. Jr. Beta Club state competition
The National Jr. Beta Clubs at Highfalls Elementary School, New Century Middle School and Westmoore Elementary School competed at the North Carolina Jr. Beta Club State Convention. The competition was held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from Jan. 29-31. Students who placed in the top five for each category earned a spot to compete at the National Jr. Beta Club Convention, which will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville in June.
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WITN
Goldsboro man missing since Wednesday night
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a man they say was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. Christopher Smith, Jr. is described as a 34-year-old standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, and white...
Harris Teeter deals Feb. 8-14: Ground beef, chicken wings, asparagus, shredded cheese, 4-day sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Feb. 8 including iceberg lettuce, mushrooms, asparagus, chicken wings, ground beef, chorizo, shredded cheese, Smart Ones frozen entrees, BOCA Burgers, Ragu pasta sauce, a 4-day sale, a Buy 5 Save $5 Kraft Heinz Promotion and more.
chapelboro.com
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
Employee of assisted living facility steals financial cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
cbs17
Man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal shooting of teen in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Feb. 2021 shooting of a 16-year-old in Raleigh’s Brentwood Park. The guilty plea was made by Daniel Monserrate, 20, on Tuesday, who was 18 at the time of the shooting. District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to CBS 17 that Monserrate has received a 20-25 year prison sentence.
WRAL
Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery
Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
