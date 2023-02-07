ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Rhode Island climate goals may require statewide ban on new gas hookups

Rhode Island’s top utility regulator says a statewide moratorium on new gas hookups is on the table as the state works to meet its ambitious climate goals. “That doesn’t mean it happens tomorrow,” said Ronald Gerwatowski, chair of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission, during a proceeding Thursday. “But it surely begs us all to ask the question: If not tomorrow, then when?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week. For more information on any of these items, visit http://www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease. McNamara, Miller bill would protect frozen embryos, regulate storage. Rep. Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston) and Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Dist. 28,...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
How gun commerce has changed in Rhode Island since 2010

Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Vermont gas utility sees geothermal as a part of its carbon-cutting portfolio

Vermont’s only natural gas company is exploring possible sites for its first fossil-fuel-free, networked geothermal project, a heating and cooling technology that could be a natural fit for a company already skilled at designing and constructing piping systems. “It’s a near-perfect overlay of our current business model,” said Richard...
VERMONT STATE
Governor McKee nominates six Judicial Candidates to the Bench

Governor Dan McKee today announced six judicial nominations to fill vacancies on the Superior Court, District Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court. “It is an honor to appoint these six judges who will play a critical role in serving Rhode Island’s court system,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I know that with their combined decades of experience, they will fairly uphold the laws and values of Rhode Island. I thank the Judicial Nominating Committee for sending us a strong selection of qualified candidates.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb 10-12)

Rumor has it there is a football game Sunday, and many of you will be celebrating the great American pastime that is Super Bowl Sunday. (Where’s that petition to make Monday a national holiday?) But there’s a lot more going on this weekend, we detail a few favorites below in “Six Picks Events.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island launches a new Ambassadors Group

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island (BBBSRI) today announced the launch of its new Ambassadors group. BBBSRI Ambassadors are a group of community-minded leaders who have the desire, willingness, and ability to support the mission of BBBSRI. This new initiative will create opportunities for the organization to grow its pool of primary resources, including mentors, fiscal resources, and clothing donations.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Black History Month: RI’s Greatest African American Musicians

From Opera to Doo-Wop to Jazz, African-American artists have contributed enormously to Rhode Island’s musical heritage. As part of our celebration of Black History Month, we’re introducing you to a few Rhode Islanders who paved the way. For more, check out the videos in the story below and visit the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame website here.

