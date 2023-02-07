Film, roundtable discussion to highlight social, emotional, and physical impacts of digital devices

Read full article on original website
Sister of St. Benedict to host virtual book study
Starting February 28, the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a virtual book study for. women considering religious life on What Are You Looking For? Seeking the God Who Is Seeking You, by Joan Chittister, OSB. The group will meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, starting...
City of Jasper considering ways to pay for Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center
With early estimates of $35 million for the proposed Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center, the City of Jasper is exploring ways to take on the project while easing the impact on property taxes. During the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018, an indoor recreation and indoor aquatics...
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News
It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
Scherzer joins SVB&T as digital marketing manager
Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company welcomed Brittany S. Scherzer as a the company’s digital marketing manager. Brittany is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. She attended the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. Brittany was previously a digital marketing and web administrator at St. Meinrad Archabbey....
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”
JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
How medication shortages impact the Tri-State
(WEHT) - If you've had a hard time finding a prescription drug recently, you are not alone.
Sisters of St. Benedict to Offer Baking Classes.
The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a series of sample baking classes at the. Starting with a Lenten baking class on February 17, from 9 a.m. to noon EST. This session will focus on learning how to make fasting bread that is not only delicious and sustaining, but also incorporates symbolic references found in Sacred Scripture. Participants will leave with a loaf of fasting bread and the knowledge of how to make their own at home. This series will include three more classes; Baking in the Spirit of St. Benedict on March 3, Heavenly Hearth on April 14, and Bread and Brew on May 5.
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Letter: We need to support public safety
Safety and public health should be a top priority for the citizens of Dubois County. The Dubois County Sheriff Department continues to do a great job in keeping our county safe even with the challenges of being short-staffed according to statistics identifying the appropriate number of law enforcement for counties by population. This information is what the Sheriff and members of the department shared with the County Commissioners recently.
Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro, KY is seeking a person to become our Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator
Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator. The Parish Life and Stewardship Coordinator reports directly to the Pastor and carries out their. duties under the Pastor’s general direction and guidance. The minister assists the multi-cultural. parish with enabling all ministries to function effectively. As a...
Schroeder will seek another term as Jasper’s Distict 2 council representative
John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2 as the Democratic candidate in the November election. He has been the District 2 council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Kentucky 425, what was once a mass of steel beams and framing on the side of the road is looking more and more like a building every day. An employee confirmed with 14 News that they are physically inside of it doing work, and all of this progress has got people keeping an eye on things according to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
Huntingburg Police Department mourning the loss of K-9 Maya
HUNTINGBURG – The Huntingburg Police Department with great sadness has announced the passing of retired K-9 Maya. Officials say Maya served with the City of Huntingburg from 2019 to March 2022. Maya served and protected not only the citizens of Huntingburg but also the Huntingburg Police Department. Before Maya...
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
