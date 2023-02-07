ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

A New York manufacturer coming to Rock Hill brings ‘tremendous opportunities’ to area

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBCfl_0kfJD7re00

York County finalized a deal Monday night to bring Pallidus to Rock Hill.

The silicon carbide manufacturer intends to create more than 400 jobs and invest $443 million. The company founded in 2015 will relocate its headquarters from New York to a 300,000-square-foot facility at 1786 and 1800 Overview Drive in Rock Hill.

Pallidus applications can serve the electric vehicle, mass transit and green energy sectors, among others. Pallidus intends to expand the country’s semiconductor market.

New York company behind $400 million project in Rock Hill set to receive tax breaks

Operations should begin third quarter of this year. In an announcement from the state commerce department Tuesday, company vice president of global facilities Jerry Knowles said Pallidus is thrilled to partner with South Carolina and the local community.

“The decision to select Rock Hill, South Carolina for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York,” Knowles said.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said his community invested for decades in utility systems would bring investments like Pallidus. Attaining high standards for the sight resulted, Gettys said, ine one of the most impactful economic development announcements in the city’s history.

“We welcome Pallidus and the new generation of manufacturing jobs they bring to the ‘good town’ as well as the opportunity for more of our people to build wealth through high paying wages,” Gettys said.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance chief business recruitment officer Danny Chavez said the move is big beyond just York County.

“The state of South Carolina, along with our region, continues to be a magnet for innovative, next-generation companies like Pallidus,” Chavez said. “Success stories like these, within our targeted industries, are a testament to our streamlined, dual-state economic development capabilities.”

York County Council finalized an economic incentive deal for the project on Monday night. Chairwoman Christi Cox said jobs will be liveable wage, many at $80,000 a year or more. Cox spoke with company officials and was impressed that Pallidus is American-owned with American investors.

“It opens up some tremendous opportunities for the county,” Cox said.

Councilman Tom Audette said the number of new jobs is good news for York County.

“The opportunity here for the community, and the opportunity for job growth, is immense,” Audette said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Grocery stores pushing back against high prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery stores are sick of high prices and now they are pushing back. Major retailers and grocers are now leaning on suppliers to cut prices, that's according to a new report from the Washington Post. It comes as inflation begins to cool and consumer spending and retail sales fall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
cn2.com

Proposed rock quarry in Chester County passes second reading

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County council members voted yes to the second reading of many rezoning requests that would bring a rock quarry to the county. There’s still one reading to go and residents who are against the proposed quarry say they aren’t backing down.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant inside SC Walmart

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A&W Restaurants is coming to the Charlotte area with the iconic brand's first-ever location inside a Walmart store in Rock Hill. A&W, the iconic brand known for its root beer served in frosty mugs, plans to open several new locations in the Carolinas, including the newest inside the Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill. Franchisees Ronald and Nadyne Jennings have signed to open three new locations in the Charlotte market, including the new Rock Hill location.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
5K+
Followers
59
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy