A New York manufacturer coming to Rock Hill brings ‘tremendous opportunities’ to area

York County finalized a deal Monday night to bring Pallidus to Rock Hill.

The silicon carbide manufacturer intends to create more than 400 jobs and invest $443 million. The company founded in 2015 will relocate its headquarters from New York to a 300,000-square-foot facility at 1786 and 1800 Overview Drive in Rock Hill.

Pallidus applications can serve the electric vehicle, mass transit and green energy sectors, among others. Pallidus intends to expand the country’s semiconductor market.

Operations should begin third quarter of this year. In an announcement from the state commerce department Tuesday, company vice president of global facilities Jerry Knowles said Pallidus is thrilled to partner with South Carolina and the local community.

“The decision to select Rock Hill, South Carolina for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York,” Knowles said.

Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said his community invested for decades in utility systems would bring investments like Pallidus. Attaining high standards for the sight resulted, Gettys said, ine one of the most impactful economic development announcements in the city’s history.

“We welcome Pallidus and the new generation of manufacturing jobs they bring to the ‘good town’ as well as the opportunity for more of our people to build wealth through high paying wages,” Gettys said.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance chief business recruitment officer Danny Chavez said the move is big beyond just York County.

“The state of South Carolina, along with our region, continues to be a magnet for innovative, next-generation companies like Pallidus,” Chavez said. “Success stories like these, within our targeted industries, are a testament to our streamlined, dual-state economic development capabilities.”

York County Council finalized an economic incentive deal for the project on Monday night. Chairwoman Christi Cox said jobs will be liveable wage, many at $80,000 a year or more. Cox spoke with company officials and was impressed that Pallidus is American-owned with American investors.

“It opens up some tremendous opportunities for the county,” Cox said.

Councilman Tom Audette said the number of new jobs is good news for York County.

“The opportunity here for the community, and the opportunity for job growth, is immense,” Audette said.