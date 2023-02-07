Read full article on original website
BBC
Bournemouth crash: Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with car
A woman on a motorbike has died after it collided with a car in Bournemouth. The crash involving a grey VW Polo and black Honda motorcycle took place on Castle Lane West at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and...
BBC
Two Southampton nurses killed in crash near Grand Canyon
Two NHS nurses have died in a car crash while on holiday together in the US. Portuguese nationals Tatiana Brandão, 30, and Raquel Moreira, 28, worked at University Hospital Southampton. It was reported they died in a crash involving a Jeep and a bus near the Grand Canyon, Arizona,...
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
BBC
Star Hobson: Inquest into murdered toddler's death concludes
A coroner has concluded inquest proceedings into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson. Star, from Keighley, died in September 2020 after enduring months of abuse at the hands of her mother, Frankie Smith, and her partner, Savannah Brockhill. Both were convicted in relation to her death after a seven-week...
BBC
A20 crash: Woman dies in two-car collision near Farningham
A woman has died in a two-car crash near Farningham. A red VW Polo GTI collided with a white Mercedes Sprinter on the A20 Gorse Hill at about 22:50 GMT on Saturday, Kent Police said. A passenger in the VW, a woman in her late teens, was pronounced dead at...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
Residents say they have been left in shock after ten cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town. People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses told the BBC that...
BBC
Tehleigher Bunting: Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing girl, 14
A speeding motorist deemed medically unfit to drive killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking arm-in-arm with her friend on the pavement. Aaron Carter, 38, had epilepsy and had smoked cannabis before hitting Tehleigher Bunting in Braunstone Lane, Leicester, in October. The teenager died at the scene. At Leicester Crown...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park killing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a village park. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called...
BBC
Incread police as second rape reported in Carlisle
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Teenager arrested after death of 18-year-old found injured in street
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager found injured in a street in Edinburgh. The victim, who was 18, was found in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiebykes area of the city, after the incident was reported at 03:45 on Sunday. He died in...
BBC
Epsom College: Gun law plea renewed after family found dead
A woman fighting for changes to UK gun laws after her sister and nieces were shot dead has demanded immediate action after the Epsom College tragedy. Emma Ambler's sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself. She...
