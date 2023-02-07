ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages decades-old Arden-Arcade restaurant

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Arden-Arcade early Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

The fire department said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau on the corner of Watt Ave. and El Camino Ave.

Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the restaurant sustained “major” damage but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

According to the restaurant’s website, Sam Gordon opened the eatery opened in 1959 and sold to the Denny’s Corporation in the 1960s before eventually being repurchased by the Gordon family.

FOX40

