All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
PhillyBite
Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
BET
#HeyMsDJ: DJ Diamond Kuts Is A Philly Luminary Putting On For Her City, And Yes, The Eagles Too
DJ Diamond Kuts is quintessential Philly. She’s got that trademark east coast, tough gal mantra, but also, a keen method of observing trends and talent while understanding what makes her city move. It’s something very hard to duplicate and comes with experience. As a DJ for Power99 in...
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Apartment Therapy
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Washington Square) Type of home: Apartment. Size: 600 square feet. Years lived in: 1 year, renting. Budget: $1475 a month...
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
phillyvoice.com
Landmark Northern Liberties building with American flag mural to be converted into apartments
The Philadelphia Warehousing & Cold Storage building, whose American flag mural painted on an exterior wall is visible from I-95, will be renovated into a 96-unit apartment complex at the southeast edge of Northern Liberties. Zoning permits for the project at 500 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. were issued last week...
Philly employment programs kick off this spring to help end cycle of violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Rasheed Abdus says when he got out of prison four years ago, at age 21, he struggled to find a job. “Maybe cause I didn’t...
Philly Mechanic Admits To Putting Phony Air Bags In Cars: Feds
A Philadelphia automotive technician pleaded guilty to putting fake Chinese airbags in cars that he sold to unwitting customers, according to federal officials. Emiliano Rodriguez, a 45-year-old Dominican national living in Philly, copped to one count of trafficking counterfeit goods and two more related counts in federal court on Thursday, Feb. 9, said US Attorney Jacqueline Romero.
Woman reported missing near Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman has gone missing in the area of Northeast Philadelphia and today, police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person Sharritta Beatty. Sharrutta has last seen at 29XX Levick Street. Sharritta is 45 years old 5’10” 245 lbs with brown eyes and black hair; her clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sharritta Beatty is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post Woman reported missing near Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
