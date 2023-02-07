ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

Major League Baseball Player Finds Treasure Worth Billions

Many are familiar with the fictional story of Jed Clampett from The Beverly Hillbillies, a 1960s American television sitcom. Jed lived the hardscrabble life of a poor mountain man in the Ozarks. One day, while hunting to provide food for his family, Jed took a shot at a rabbit but he missed. However, the bullet from his rifle hit the ground and struck oil. Or, as the classic TV theme song says, “Then one day, he was shooting at some food, and up from the ground came a bubblin’ crude.” Jed had struck it rich, and he moved his family from the Ozark Mountains to Beverly Hills in California. Sometimes reality mirrors fiction. While it wasn’t oil that a certain baseball player found on his property, it was something that could make him a billionaire. And, like Jed Clampett’s oil discovery, it was found completely by accident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons

Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Country Star and Baseball Player Reveal Engagement While Vacationing in the Dominican Republic

A country music singer and professional baseball player are about to get married. According to PEOPLE, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Marshall "Kaz" Kasowski got engaged to Julia Cole while on vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic over the holidays. Kasowski had a wedding photographer posing as a tourist beach snapper and offered the couple a photoshoot. Cole declined at first but eventually said yes, leading to Kasowski popping the question.
Yardbarker

LA Inks Long-Time Diamondbacks Outfielder to Multi-Million Dollar Deal

The deal comes with incentives that can raise the value to $8 million. Peralta spent the first nine years of his career tormenting the Dodgers with the Diamondbacks. He's hit 20 doubles, 5 triples, and 8 home runs against LA while driving in 40 runs. Moreover, he's a career .281 hitter over 1,008 games with the D-backs and Tampa Bay Rays.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen

Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: A top free agent target for the Bears might not be available

The Chicago Bears are flush with cash. But they might have difficulty finding supply for their heavy demand as another top free agent might be extended this offseason. The Bears need to build their offensive and defensive lines for next season. However, many teams are hesitant to let their top linemen go into free agency.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy