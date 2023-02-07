Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krrw.com
Mankato Clinic Foundation announces grant recipients during quarter one
MANKATO (February 9, 2023) — To support health and wellness in our region, the Mankato Clinic Foundation has approved $96,125 in grants to community organizations during quarter one. Grants approved in quarter one are:. Centenary United Methodist Church – Holy Grounds Breakfast($3,000. Connections Ministry emergency shelter – $5,000...
krrw.com
“Brewing New Ideas” Follow-Up Survey
The City of North Mankato is inviting residents to complete a city-wide survey following the “Brewing New Ideas” public engagement sessions held in fall of 2022. In this survey, residents can rank ideas generated during the public engagement sessions, and provide new ideas that weren’t previously discussed. Access the survey at northmankato.com/brewingnewideas or pick up a paper copy at City Hall or the Taylor Library. The survey will close on February 8th, 2023.
krrw.com
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
krrw.com
Blue Earth County Library Welcomes Bestselling Author Allen Eskens
The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author Allen Eskens back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am. Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion, covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.
krrw.com
Help Deter Catalytic Converter Theft
Mankato-The Mankato Department of Public Safety, through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, is implementing a program to help deter theft of catalytic converters. To participate, vehicle owners must register their vehicles at the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St. any time. Once registered, the owner will be provided with a packet that includes an identification label with a unique code and instructions and materials to install the label.
Comments / 0