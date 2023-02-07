The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author Allen Eskens back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30am. Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion, covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO