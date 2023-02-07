Read full article on original website
INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
ACWA Signs Renewable Energy Deals In Azerbaijan
ACWA Power has finalized four separate agreements for the development of new renewable energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. — ACWA Power has finalized four separate agreements for the development of new renewable energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. ACWA Power said that it signed key implementation agreements with...
USA LNG Exports to Europe Hold Firm Throughout 2022
U.S. LNG exports to Europe held firm throughout 2022, according to a new North America gas and LNG market update from Rystad Energy analyst Ade Allen. In the update, which was sent to Rigzone recently, Allen highlighted that these exports averaged 6.4 billion cubic feet per day, and made up 63.7 percent of total exports, between January 2022 and January 2023.
Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak Within Two Years
The inflection point for fossil fuel CO2 emissions is nigh, with emissions on track to peak by 2025, according to Rystad Energy research. — The inflection point for fossil fuel carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions is nigh, with emissions on track to peak by 2025, according to Rystad Energy research and analysis.
Energy Aspects Says China State Refiners Buy More Russian Oil
China's daily oil imports from Russia could increase by as much as 500,000 barrels this year to about 2.2 million barrels. — China’s state-owned oil majors have stepped up Russian imports in a sign that Beijing is ready to give the go-ahead for more purchases of the country’s crude, according to industry consultants Energy Aspects.
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Jet Fuel Prices Hit 12-Year Highs
'Since China's reopening on 8 January, which followed more than 1,000 days of Covid restrictions, jet fuel demand has been climbing'. — In a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted that jet fuel prices have reached 12-year highs relative to diesel, “helped by the reopening of China”.
Shell Threatens Greenpeace With Jail Time Over FPSO Occupation
Shell has hit Greenpeace occupation of its oil and gas platform with an injunction, threatening up to two years of jail time and fines. — Shell has hit Greenpeace occupation of its oil and gas platform with an injunction, threatening up to two years of jail time and fines.
Oil Ends Three Day Rally on Economy Concerns
Oil backtracked after its best three-day stretch since December as headwinds from recession risks in the US and Europe tempered optimism over China’s emergence from Covid-Zero policies. “The push-pull has been ongoing since the start of the year, leaving the commodity having trouble breaking out of its range,” said...
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October
Oil posted its largest weekly gain in four months after Russia followed through on a threat to cut production in response to western energy sanctions. Moscow says it will reduce output by half a million barrels, equivalent to about 5% of January levels. The cut was the first major effect on Russian production from the swath of sanctions that have been placed on the country’s output, leading West Texas Intermediate to advance to just below $80.
Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut
Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher. The move threatens to renew turmoil in the oil market, which had so far taken disruption to Russian supplies...
USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in its February short term energy outlook (STEO). The EIA now...
