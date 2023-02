In honor of Black History Month, Northampton Community College (NCC) is offering a range of programming like presentations, book talks, equity discussions and more. The Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI) has installed a display of photos taken by Tyre Nichols in the NCC Fowler Family Southside Center’s lobby, honoring his beauty, and his life. The LVJI says, ”The ugliness of his death should not detract from the beauty of his work.” At the installation, you can find images from his photography page, a passion that he lived and loved. In Nichols’s own words, “My vision is to bring my viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and out through my lens. People have a story to tell, why not capture it instead of doing the “norm” and writing it down or speaking it.” You can also visit Tyre Nichols’s photography site.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO