Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Eisenhower Pins Youngsville
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower won eight bouts via pin in a 66-12 win over Youngsville. Benji Bauer (189), Brok English (215), Ryan Chambers (121), Tanner Lookenhouse (133), Derek Childs (139), Cole Kellogg (145), Tucker Lindell (160), and Bryceton Wilkins (172) all won by fall for the Knights. Eisenhower also...
Bunk, Ordiway Top Varsity Teams for Week Ending Feb. 4
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Eisenhower’s Katie Bunk and Warren’s Finn Ordiway landed themselves atop the Varsity Teams at Valley Bowling Center for the week ending Feb. 4. Bunk rolled a 347 series during Friday Juniors League play to garner a 647 score for the week. She was joined on the girls’ Varsity Team by Lily Hokel (646), Elley Eastman (630), and Payton Frank (607).
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni ‘flattered’ by New York high school’s honor
PHOENIX — A New York high school just celebrated Nick Sirianni Day, but the love for the Eagles is more forgivable than a green-and-white-lit Empire State Building. Sirianni’s alma mater, Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown, N.Y., dedicated Wednesday to their 1999 graduate who will coach the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023. “They better do that!” Sirianni quipped, noting that two family members teach at the school before switching into serious mode. “I’m honestly flattered.” Sirianni’s father and brother are former head football coaches at the school. Nick went on to played receiver at NCAA Division III Mount Union before getting into coaching. “I...
Knox Named to All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Team, Nominated for National Award
MCLEAN, Va. – The 2022 high school football season concluded two months ago, but the accolades keep rolling in for Oil City junior Ethen Knox. Knox was one of 25 players nationally to be named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Awards (HSSA) Offensive Team, announced this week.
Lady Dragons Secure Share of Region 5 Title With Win at Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Ten different Warren players scored in a 60-33 win over Meadville that clinched a share of the Region 5 title for the Lady Dragons. Alana Stuart led a balanced Warren effort with 12 points. The Lady Dragons can wrap up the region crown outright with a win over Corry on Monday.
Steinberg, Belcher Score 23 Each as Lady Knights Cruise to Victory Over Iroquois
ERIE, Pa. – The youngsters continue to lead the way for Eisenhower, as freshmen Clara Steinberg, Laney Belcher, and Lainey Font combined for 59 points in a 72-35 Region 3 win over Iroquois. Steinberg and Belcher scored 23 points each, while Font had 13 for Eisenhower, which raced out...
Watch Live: Saegertown at Eisenhower Boys’ Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as Saegertown takes on Eisenhower in a key Region 3 battle. Andy Close and Brian Hagberg are on the call. Watch the game below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
Colleagues remember legacy of former Erie County councilman
A longtime former Erie County councilmember is being remembered by his colleagues after passing away on Tuesday. Joe Giles, 79, was an Erie County councilman for 32 years. Erie County Controller Kyle Faust said serving alongside Giles on county council was always a learning experience. He added Giles had a human service education background and […]
Erie Announces Subdivision Development (photos)
The Village of Erie has announced that plans have been finalized to begin construction of a new subdivision on the corner of Albany Street and 16th Ave. The parcel is across from the Erie Cemetery. The 9-acre subdivision, named the JMTR Addition, is being developed by Rock Roots Development, LLC with construction planned to begin this summer. The Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 30th and approved the Preliminary Plat submitted by the developers.
Conservation District Accepting Applications for Ralph G. Eckert, Warren County Council of Sportsmen’s Clubs Scholarships
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District is still accepting Ralph G. Eckert and Warren County Council of Sportsmen’s Clubs Scholarship applications until March 1 at 4 p.m. If you are a high school senior in Warren County or a college student in an environmental field you’re...
Community Foundation Scholarship Portal Now Open for Warren County Students
WARREN, Pa. – The Community Foundation of Warren County’s portal is now open for Warren County students to apply for 2023-24 scholarships. New applicants may apply for scholarships by going to cfowc.org, clicking on the “Apply for Scholarships” tab, and create a login. Students are also reminded not to use their Warren County School district email address.
Erie School Board approves sale of former Burton School property
Wednesday night, the Erie School Board voted to approve the sale of its property formally known as the Burton School, which hasn’t been used by the district since 2012. The transaction has been in the works for some time now and its potential buyer hopes to continue to utilize that building to enrich students. The […]
DuBois barber’s invention helps give everyone the barber shop experience
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One DuBois barber created a device for people with disabilities after coming up with the idea years ago. The Tranquilift at Bakas Barbershop, inside the WPAL Fitness Center at 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, is an apparatus that allows people in wheelchairs to be lifted and leaned back […]
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
Conewango Township Police Officer Neiswonger Announces Candidacy for Warren County Sheriff
WARREN, Pa. – Scott Neiswonger, a Conewango Township police officer since 2006, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Warren County Sheriff. Incumbent sheriff Brian Zeybel recently announced that he will not seek re-election this November. “We are all saddened by this news and will miss him...
Erie City Council welcomes its newest member
The vacant seat in Erie City Council has finally been filled. Thursday night, council members met to interview 11 candidates and determined who would be the best fit for the job. Meet Susannah Faulkner, an Erie native and current Director of Development with the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network. She’ll be sworn in on […]
Edinboro Hotel featured in Hallmark movie
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to correct a building’s name. The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight. This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen. In […]
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
First Look at Design Plans for New Edison Elementary School
We're getting a first look at plans for a brand new Edison School. It will be the first new elementary school built in the city of Erie in nearly 30 years. According to top district officials it's exciting, overdue and really needed. "It's desperately needed for that student population in that area," said Neal Brokman, assistant superintendent of schools. "That building, while it's got all of the old character that you'd love to see in a school building - it's just gotten to the point where it's outdated,'he added.
