Fort Smith, AR

FBI arrests Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, TX. – FBI agents in Austin, Texas, arrested a Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives.

Agents arrested 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta Monday night. He was wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession

On Jan. 31, agents said that they executed a search warrant for Mehta’s home, finding multiple explosive devices.

FBI agents have not released any additional information on the arrest. This is an ongoing investigation.

