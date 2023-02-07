ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 143

Lucy Perez
3d ago

I agree with the 4 day week with students, one day to finish the week and work on lesson plans, grades, report cards, get lessons ready, and all the other paperwork that teachers have to do instead of working at home on the weekends without pay.

Reply(7)
33
Joy Tatum
3d ago

Kids are dumb enough already. More idle time will not help them academically. My grands lived abroad and went to school six days a week. They were given breaks during the year to recharge, and have fun. The breaks were a week to several weeks long. It didn’t hurt them, one finished number one in her class, and the others were in the top ten percent. That country also doesn’t ban books.

Reply(8)
42
couldbemaybenot
3d ago

Not in my grandkids home school. We're going 5 days strong. My heart BREAKS for parents and kids who don't have this option because employers SURE are not going to 4 day weeks.

Reply(27)
33
Related
Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
rrobserver.com

Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity

Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
NEW MEXICO STATE
fox4news.com

Recreational marijuana use could be legalized by Texas cities, counties if new bill passes

AUSTIN, Texas - Recreational marijuana could be legalized by some cities and counties across the state if a newly filed bill passes the Texas legislature. State Representative Jessica Gonzalez (D-Dallas) filed House Bill 1937, which would allow for counties and municipalities to make their own decisions on the use of the recreational use of cannabis for Texans 21 and older.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Texas HHSC hosting job fair for Waco Center for Youth

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is inviting qualified jobseekers to learn more about a career working for the state during three hiring events this February. The Waco Center for Youth is looking to fill multiple positions – including nurses, psychiatric nursing...
WACO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Emergency SNAP Assistance For Storm Spoiled Food

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the winter storm. SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP and emergency allotments.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy