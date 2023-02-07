I agree with the 4 day week with students, one day to finish the week and work on lesson plans, grades, report cards, get lessons ready, and all the other paperwork that teachers have to do instead of working at home on the weekends without pay.
Kids are dumb enough already. More idle time will not help them academically. My grands lived abroad and went to school six days a week. They were given breaks during the year to recharge, and have fun. The breaks were a week to several weeks long. It didn’t hurt them, one finished number one in her class, and the others were in the top ten percent. That country also doesn’t ban books.
Not in my grandkids home school. We're going 5 days strong. My heart BREAKS for parents and kids who don't have this option because employers SURE are not going to 4 day weeks.
