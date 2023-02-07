Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
4 hurt in collision at Cass County intersection
Four people were injured, with two of them hospitalized, in a two-vehicle crash at Milton Township intersection Friday.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
wfft.com
Police presence at Meijer on Illinois Road: one man arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested outside the Meijer on Illinois Road Friday afternoon. Authorities say there was a short low-speed chase, after which the man was taken into custody by FWPD.
abc57.com
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
abc57.com
Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
abc57.com
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
abc57.com
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
wfft.com
Man found dead at One Stop Store identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
wrtv.com
Two arrested 47 years after homicide death of 17-year-old in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY — More than 47 years after the homicide death of Laurel Mitchell in Kosciusko County, Indiana State Police have arrested and charged two men with murder. On Monday, state police arrested Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John Wayne Lehman 67, of Auburn in connection with her death.
abc57.com
One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
wfft.com
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
Disappearance of Portage mother of 8 now considered a homicide case
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the case Wednesday afternoon, saying they are officially investigating Heather Kelley’s disappearance as a homicide case.
