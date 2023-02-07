ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.

ELKHART, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO