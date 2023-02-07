ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, IN

abc57.com

Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting, murder

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A 16-year-old was sentenced to 50 years on Friday for the murder of 21-year-old Sai'Von Jackson and the shooting of 26-year-old JaiVon Berry in South Bend in 2021. A'Quan Irons of South Bend was sentenced to 45 years for murder and five years for aggravated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Law enforcement arrest Dowagiac-area man wanted in three counties

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Detectives with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team and state troopers arrested a man Wednesday who is wanted in three counties, according to SWET detectives. On Wednesday, detectives and troopers tried to stop a wanted fugitive in Dowagiac. Instead of stopping, the driver, identified as...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for firearms offense

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Taylor...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Man found dead at One Stop Store identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man found dead at the One Stop store, 1232 East Creighton Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. The man has been identified as Tawfika Al-Malahi, 52, of Fort Wayne. Police found Al-Malahi at 4:53 p.m. at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

One person killed in I-94 crash in La Porte County

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - One person was killed in a crash on I-94, near mile marker 38, on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. At 10:08 p.m., troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94, about two miles west of exit 40 to Michigan City and La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman allegedly stabs man, says she 'was trying to kill him'

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was reportedly intoxicated and kept "walking up" on the woman, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lillian Lee, 65, was charged with one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE-TV

NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
FORT WAYNE, IN

