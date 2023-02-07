Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation
The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Exeter Airport: Plane crashed after landing gear failure
A light aircraft crash landed at Exeter Airport after a landing gear failure, a report has said. The Beechcraft 200, with only a pilot on board, crashed at 11:18 GMT on 3 January 2022, said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch report. The pilot was unharmed, but the plane's cargo pod,...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Durham crash: Lyndsey Watkins died in 'domestic abuse episode'
A woman was unlawfully killed when her partner crashed their car in a "domestic abuse episode", an inquest has found. Lyndsey Watkins, 31, and Ryan Turner, 27, both died when he crashed a BMW near Durham in September 2021. Mr Turner was driving at excessive speed and under the influence...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Marie Bellingham: Candle flame likely caused her death
A fire that killed a mum-of-seven was most likely caused by a candle, an inquest heard. Marie Bellingham, 46, was found dead at her home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in April 2021. A post-mortem examination concluded she died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to toxic smoke gas inhalation from a house...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Police drop investigation into finger-loss bullying claim
Police have dropped an investigation into an alleged assault in which an 11-year-old boy lost a finger. Raheem Bailey, a pupil at Abertillery Learning Community in Blaenau Gwent, claimed he caught his finger climbing a fence trying to escape bullies. Gwent Police said it took such reports "extremely seriously" but...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
BBC
Edinburgh flight's emergency landing as flames shoot from wing
Passengers on a flight from Edinburgh saw flames shoot from a wing as their plane was forced into an emergency landing minutes after take-off. Delta Airlines flight DAL209 to New York quickly diverted to land at Prestwick after suffering engine problems. Footage has emerged on social media of flames around...
Comments / 0