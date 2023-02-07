Read full article on original website
Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023
After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
Vaccinex stock shot up over 20% in pre-market trading on news that the biotech company had secured a patent. The patent will give the company’s lead candidate, pepinemab, some time to be in market without generic competition, should it get approved. Approval is still over a year away, and...
3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
In 2023, the new year has ushered in a new mindset reminiscent of 2020. DraftKings is already up 50% year-to-date. Until there are signs that the heavy institutional hitters are back in the DraftKings game, it’s probably best to sit on the sidelines. Since Plug Power provided its annual...
Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
Hertz Global Holdings pops on strong results. The outlook for the travel industry is robust for 2023. Hertz Global could keep moving higher but the market may settle into a “wait and see” mood. Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has had its share of hurdles since 2020, but it,...
Further Interest Rate Hikes On The Menu
In comments on the market, Daniel Berkowitz, investment director for investment manager Prudent Management Associates wrote:. Jay Powell delivered another set of remarks at the Economic Club of Washington this week, pushing back on the idea that looser monetary policy is coming soon. While his comments weren’t as forceful as they could have been in addressing the market’s expectation for interest rate cuts in 2023, he did note that further rate increases were likely at hand, but also that the Fed would follow the data.
Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
Paycom had a great Q4 and issued hot guidance that has the market down. The move in prices is an opportunity that the analysts support. Price action may be range bound in the near to short term, but the long-term outlook is bullish. The price action in Paycom (NASDAQ:PAYC) stock...
Coupled Up: The Valentine’s Day Fund Picks That Work Better In Pairs
Investing is all about complimentary characteristics – just like a successful relationship. Opposites attract when it comes to investment styles, geographies and risk. Don’t get mugged off – always make sure a fund is your type on paper before investing. Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and...
Unilever Battle Cost Pressures Against Challenging Trading Environment
Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has reported its financial results for 2022 this morning. The group reported underlying revenue growth of 9.0%, driven by price growth of 11.3% and volumes that declined by 2.1%. Reported revenues were flattered by currency movements, so revenues of €60.1bn were 14.5% higher. Unilever faced significant input...
Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Activision Blizzard is posting growth ahead of an expected merger with Microsoft. Take-Two Interactive is boosted by Zynga but the outlook is dimming. Both stocks are under pressure but one is the clear choice for investors today. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) deal or not, the calendar Q4 results, outlook and analysts’ activity...
Investors Shrug Off Interest Rate Worries And FTSE 100 Heads Higher
FTSE 100 opens higher, powering back up to record highs. Housebuilders shake off latest RICS survey showing a January demand freeze. Compass shares rise after the caterer reports a 24% surge in revenue. Entain slides after takeover rumours were quashed. AstraZeneca profits beat expectations on modest sales. Disney reorganises into...
What Does Adani Group Crisis In India Mean For Global Investors?
Global investors should remain open to India’s enormous potential, despite the heightening crisis engulfing the Adani Group, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. Concerns For Adani Group. The observation by Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as...
British American Tobacco – Dividend Up 6%. Further Industry Outperformance Expected
Ignoring the effect of exchange rates, British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS) saw full year revenues rise by 2.3% to £26.3bn. A small decline in traditional combustible products was more than offset by an increase in sales from new categories such as vapes, which rose by 37.0% to £2.8bn.
Inflation Is Bubbling
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Interest rates are still meandering higher and that is an issue that is unsettling the whole stock market. The 10-year Treasury bond yield is now 3.7%. Just last week it was 3.34%, so that’s a big increase.
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman And Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives In PM Alpha Outlook Webcast. London 6th February 2023, Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman.
The Uptrend In PepsiCo Stays Intact
PepsiCo Inc. beat on the top and bottom line and guided favorably as well. The analyst sentiment has slipped but the price target is on the way up. The dividend will help support the prices, which increased by 10%. The price action in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) pulled back from a...
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Tyson Foods (TSN)
On February 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) from Buy to Neutral. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $77.29. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.86% from its latest reported closing price of $61.41.
5 Types Of Loans to Help Investors Grow Their CRE Portfolios
It isn’t difficult to find deals when building your commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. The tricky part is the funding. CRE is one of the most lucrative portfolios, offering advantages over residential investments, although interest rates can be higher. Commercial investment property loans are one of the reasons why.
