INEOS Inovyn And Stakraft Renew Renewable Power Supply Deals
INEOS Inovyn and Statkraft have signed two new renewable power supply deals for the former's Norwegian assets. — INEOS Inovyn has secured renewable power supply for its Rafnes and Porsgrunn sites in Norway by signing two new power agreements with Statkraft. The two deals mean the long-standing partnership between the two companies in Norway gets an extension.
ACWA Signs Renewable Energy Deals In Azerbaijan
ACWA Power has finalized four separate agreements for the development of new renewable energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. — ACWA Power has finalized four separate agreements for the development of new renewable energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. ACWA Power said that it signed key implementation agreements with...
Expro Acquires Cementing Specialists DeltaTek Global
Expro has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global. — Expro, an energy services provider has broadened its offering portfolio with the acquisition of DeltaTek Global, a construction cementing specialist. The acquisition will enable Expro to better serve clients in the well construction cementing...
Eni Partners With Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games
Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 and Eni have signed an agreement intended to support the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. — Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 and Eni have signed an agreement intended to support the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Eni said in a...
Oil Posts Biggest Weekly Gain Since October
Oil posted its largest weekly gain in four months after Russia followed through on a threat to cut production in response to western energy sanctions. Moscow says it will reduce output by half a million barrels, equivalent to about 5% of January levels. The cut was the first major effect on Russian production from the swath of sanctions that have been placed on the country’s output, leading West Texas Intermediate to advance to just below $80.
