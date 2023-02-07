ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.

