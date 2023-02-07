Read full article on original website
Related
Bill would make more Georgia students eligible for need-based aid
A recently introduced bill would tweak credit requirements for low-income Georgia students to get help finishing college.
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed
Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
Georgia tornado victims can apply for disaster unemployment benefits | Here's how
ATLANTA — Georgia's recent tornadoes and storms left many families devastated after destroying thousands of homes in seven counties. The state of Georgia is offering federal disaster unemployment assistance for those who were affected. The deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 17. Officials with the Georgia Department of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
Georgia bill looks to cut college degree requirements for certain state jobs
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate voted 49-1 for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the House for more debate. The bill...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
WALB 10
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
wfxg.com
'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers
ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
Albany Herald
State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support
ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
The Citizen Online
Please say it ain’t so!
Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
WMAZ
Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states
ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS. The city of Griffin, which is...
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 2