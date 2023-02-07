ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed

Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
wfxg.com

'Izzy's Law' bill introduced by Georgia lawmakers

ATLANTA (WFXG) - Georgia lawmakers have introduced a new bill to enact "Izzy's Law" which would provide clearer safety plans for private swim instructors. The proposed bill is listed on the Georgia General Assembly website as:. A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Title 31 of the O.C.G.A.,...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

State tobacco tax increase gets bipartisan support

ATLANTA — A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including several who work in health care, has lined up behind a proposal to raise the tax rate on cigarettes and vaping products in the name of public health. Georgia’s 37-cents-per-pack tax is one of the lowest rates in the country —...
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

Please say it ain’t so!

Sonya, not her real name, was looking to buy a house. Since she was widowed several years ago, Sonya had completed a rigorous educational program leading to board certification in her chosen field. She has been involved in both domestic and global missions work and has earned her doctorate. She had been on the staff of a hospital and a hospice. She is a professor for a college in Georgia. Now it was time to buy a house.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states

ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy