Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
President Biden ripped Republicans during his State of the Union address for efforts to use the nation’s debt ceiling as leverage to extract spending cuts from Democrats. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said Tuesday night as the White…
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
coinchapter.com
Russia promises retaliation after US Navy blew up the Nord Stream pipeline
A new investigative report claims US President Joe Biden was behind the Nord Stream Pipeline blast. US Republican Senator Mike Lee does not rule out that the Bidden Administration ordered the operation. Russia has promised to retaliate against Biden Administration's sabotage. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh...
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
