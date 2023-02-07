ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutc.org

As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023

The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Milestone For The Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert

This weekend, a concert that honors two music educators in the Chattanooga area returns for its thirtieth year. Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song will present the Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert - free and open to the public - on Sunday at 3 PM at the Baylor School’s Alumni Chapel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Black History Month Kicks Off at UTC

Black History Month kicked off at UTC in the University Center’s Chattanooga Room on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Many events have been planned around campus to celebrate the courage, perseverance, and strength shown by Black Americans throughout history. No matter your background, it is important to attend these events...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference

We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

A Musical Celebration Of Roland Hayes On The UTC Campus

The concert hall in the fine arts center on our campus - the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga - bears the name of Roland Hayes. The early years of the African-American lyric tenor and composer were shaped in this city. Next week, Jackson Caesar - a tenor himself - will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Rest in peace: Longtime Chattanooga broadcaster Garry Mac passes away

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Broadcaster Garry Mac, who spent years on Chattanooga's airwaves, has passed away, according to his friends and colleagues. Listeners heard Mac on several outlets in Chattanooga, including WGOW and WDXB. Right now, it's not clear what caused Mac's death. We reached out to his former on-air...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogatrend.com

Celebrating Chattanooga’s Black-Owned Businesses

Black History Month annually serves as a season to honor the historical triumphs and struggles of notable Black Americans. This year TREND and the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce are highlighting just a handful of the diverse variety of African-American entrepreneurs and Black-owned businesses, both established and startup, operating throughout our community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga

On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle

A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy