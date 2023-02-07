Read full article on original website
Here Are The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Jan. 2023
After a dismal performance in 2022, the crypto market kicked off 2023 with a bang. Bitcoin and many other major cryptocurrencies posted impressive gains last month. In fact, few cryptocurrencies were in the red for January. Improving macroeconomic conditions, including moderating inflation and a stabilizing job market, helped boost investor confidence all around. Let’s take a look at the 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies in Jan. 2023.
Ethereum On The Rise: Could 2023 Be The Year Of The Flippening?
Market experts are optimistic that Ethereum is on track to flip Bitcoin in the coming years. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have started 2023 in good stead, each gaining over 30% in as many days. Broader market sentiment is also positive. At the time of writing, the total crypto marketcap is above $1 trillion, and AI coins, including Fetch.ai (FET) and SingularityNET (AGIX), have rallied about 400% and 900%, respectively since the start of the year.
Disney Cutting 7,000 Jobs And $5.5B In Costs
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks are in a trading range as earnings season motors on. The S&P 500 has managed to stay above 4,100 but seems to have resistance at 4,150. Likewise, the NASDAQ keeps punching above 12,000 but then pulls back to 11,900. The Dow and Russell are also trading in a relatively narrow range this week, as the winners and losers of earnings season are steering things more than macro considerations, typical during earnings.
3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
In 2023, the new year has ushered in a new mindset reminiscent of 2020. DraftKings is already up 50% year-to-date. Until there are signs that the heavy institutional hitters are back in the DraftKings game, it’s probably best to sit on the sidelines. Since Plug Power provided its annual...
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
Ray Dalio: Part 2 Of A Two-Part Look At Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises
Part 2 of a Two-Part Look at: 1. Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, and 2. How These Principles Apply to What’s Happening Now. If we don’t agree on how things work, we won’t be able to agree on what’s happening or what is likely to happen. For that reason I like to begin by describing how I believe things work to see if we can agree on that.
Coupled Up: The Valentine’s Day Fund Picks That Work Better In Pairs
Investing is all about complimentary characteristics – just like a successful relationship. Opposites attract when it comes to investment styles, geographies and risk. Don’t get mugged off – always make sure a fund is your type on paper before investing. Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis and...
Massive Gaming Announces World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Casino Games
Seattle, Washington, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023. Before and after launch, token airdrops, and game NFT free minting will be included. This will be the world’s first stable blockchain technology-based social casino game since it is intended to provide users with an opportunity to experience the game’s Play and Earn ecosystem pre-launch.
Here Are The Five Best- And Worst-Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Jan. 2023
For many investors, investing in mid-cap stocks is considered to be a safe portfolio diversification strategy because mid-caps can offer better returns than large-cap stocks and tend to be more stable than their small-cap counterparts. Moreover, quality mid-cap stocks often exhibit high potential to boost their profits and market share. Additionally, many of them convert to large-caps over time. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mid-cap stocks in Jan. 2023.
Across All Income Levels, More Americans Are Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck
Rising prices have weakened consumers’ spending power, as inflation remains elevated and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policies. Against the backdrop of recession risk and growing macroeconomic uncertainty, a higher number of Americans at all income levels are now living paycheck-to-paycheck. In a report by PYMNTS...
UK GDP: Recession Relief, But Tough Times Are Still On The Way
GDP data revealed that the UK economy shrank by 0.5% in December. Output was flat for the fourth quarter of 2022, so we’re not in a recession. The Bank of England predicts we’re still heading for a recession later this year, but it will be shorter and shallower than had been predicted.
Wireless EV Charging Is Safer Than Plugging In
Wireless EV Charging Uses Magnetic Fields That Are Inherently Safe. The most common method of Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) used today is accomplished via low to high-frequency (30 kHz to 30 MHz) time-varying magnetic fields. This may also be referred to as ‘inductive WPT’ or ‘magnetic field WPT’.
A Guide To Using A Family Wealth Office
In today’s world of economic uncertainty, managing your finances can seem like a daunting task. Shifts in the market and inflation are making it harder to make ends meet for millions of people. Heck, even buying eggs has become financially complicated this year. Being in charge of a business...
Inflation Is Bubbling
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Interest rates are still meandering higher and that is an issue that is unsettling the whole stock market. The 10-year Treasury bond yield is now 3.7%. Just last week it was 3.34%, so that’s a big increase.
