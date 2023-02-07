Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for Pulaski County man wanted for two-county police pursuit
A Pulaski County man is now charged with a two-county police pursuit earlier this week. Anthony Russell, of Dixon, was charged Wednesday with one count of resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday. The chase started on the...
More than $50,000 worth of stolen items uncovered at Miller County home
Charges are filed against three people after deputies uncover drugs and stolen property while serving a search warrant in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted the search on Tuesday, along with members from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and Crocker Police Department, at a home in Brumley on Hidden Bluff Circle.
Morgan County woman accused of murdering boyfriend sentenced to probation
A Morgan County woman, accused of murdering her boyfriend, is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Tracia Caruso, of Versailles, was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with second-degree murder for the death of 65-year-old Dennis Seybold. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in April.
Rocheport woman accused of prostituting her disabled daughter for drugs scheduled for September jury trial
A trial date is set for a Boone County woman accused of prostituting her disabled daughter. Renee Collins, 53, of Rocheport, was scheduled Wednesday for a four-day jury trial to begin September 19. She’s charged with second-degree child sex trafficking, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree accessory to rape, and child abuse.
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
Sentencing for Eldon man, convicted of killing Columbia man, delayed for months
Sentencing for an Eldon man, convicted of murdering a Columbia man during a deadly drug deal, is delayed by months. In December, a jury found Christopher English guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse. English was one of three men accused of murdering Aaron Brant in 2019. Brant’s body was found about a month later in a wooded area of Miller County.
Stabbing victim found along Highway 63 in Columbia
A woman with stab wounds is found early Friday morning in Columbia along Highway 63. The Columbia Police Department reports the woman was found around 6 a.m. along the side of southbound 63, just north of the I-70 connector. She appeared to have serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Benton County man wanted in connection with thefts, burglaries, pursuits, captured
Authorities in Benton County capture a man wanted for questioning in a string of thefts, burglaries, and dangerous police pursuits. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Littlejohn, 30, of Edwards, was captured just before 1:00 this morning in the 38000 block of Highway VV, near his hometown. Authorities say a homeowner called in Littlejohn, who was found with the help of K-9 units and a Missouri State Highway Patrol air unit.
Month-long investigation into meth distribution in Pettis County & Sedalia ends with two arrests
Pettis County deputies arrest two men following a month-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution operation. Shane Ruth, 34, of Cole Camp, and Andy Schultz, 42, of Sedalia, were taken into custody Tuesday night at a home in Sedalia. During a search of the home, deputies found about ¼ pound of meth, along with various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Jefferson City man with a history of violent criminal behavior is sentenced to federal prison. Malik Miller, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and eight months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller was arrested...
Stoutland man pleads guilty to driving stolen truck during police chase, three weeks after his arrest
A Camden County man pleads guilty to driving a stolen pickup truck during a police chase. Tyler Alford, of Stoutland, was arrested three weeks ago after a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Alford driving a stolen truck and recklessly passing other drivers on Route T. When the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, Alford sped off, driving through several fences and farm gates, before finally coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.
Jefferson City man seriously injured in crash just east of Linn
A Jefferson City man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his pickup truck in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Jones, 51, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday night, about seven miles east of Linn, when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Jones’ truck struck an embankment, then became airborne, before striking a tree and overturning.
Columbia couple sentenced to federal prison for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs
A Boone County couple accused of running a counterfeit Disney DVD operation is headed to federal prison. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint, 49, of Columbia, were sentenced Wednesday. Tabitha was sentenced to four years in federal prison and ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for collecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits she wasn’t entitled to.
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
Two volunteer organizations improving park on west end of Jefferson City with event today
Two volunteer organizations are breathing new life into a seldom-used park on the west end of Jefferson City. There’s long been a roadside park on Missouri Boulevard next to Staples. Many have dubbed in the “park that’s not a park.” A member of the Jefferson City West Side Business Association and Jefferson City Rotary Club West, Natalie Newville, says some people didn’t even know it was there, but once you see it, it’s impossible to miss. Still, there wasn’t much to the park.
Fulton woman sells homemade doughnuts this weekend to raise money for local homeless shelter
Volunteering comes in all shapes and forms, but for one woman who volunteers at the Fulton homeless shelter, it comes in the form of something sweet. Krystle McKenzie has volunteered at Our House for the past two years. She says she recently came up with the idea of selling homemade doughnuts. Her fundraiser kicks off this Sunday, February 12.
