Franklin County man seriously injured in Jefferson County crash
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in a crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Spencer Mees, 56, of St. Clair, was driving on Jones Creek Road in Jefferson County Saturday night, when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries
Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
MO AG to investigate transgender youth clinic in St. Louis
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches an investigation into a St. Louis facility that provides gender-affirming care to transgender youth. Bailey announced Thursday that a whistleblower leveled allegations against the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The allegations made by former case manager Jamie Reed claim that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent, and did little to address the mental health issues of patients. She said health care workers lied about the effects of treatment and at times bullied parents into giving consent.
