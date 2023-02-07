ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 4

Related
kjluradio.com

Waynesville man cited for DWI in crash with serious injuries

Two people are seriously injured, including a juvenile, in a suspected drunk driving incident just west of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kenneth Baker, 39, of Waynesville, was driving on Highway W on Friday evening when his pickup truck traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Baker overcorrected, causing his truck to return to the road and overturn.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

MO AG to investigate transgender youth clinic in St. Louis

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches an investigation into a St. Louis facility that provides gender-affirming care to transgender youth. Bailey announced Thursday that a whistleblower leveled allegations against the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The allegations made by former case manager Jamie Reed claim that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent, and did little to address the mental health issues of patients. She said health care workers lied about the effects of treatment and at times bullied parents into giving consent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy