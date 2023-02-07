Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches an investigation into a St. Louis facility that provides gender-affirming care to transgender youth. Bailey announced Thursday that a whistleblower leveled allegations against the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The allegations made by former case manager Jamie Reed claim that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent, and did little to address the mental health issues of patients. She said health care workers lied about the effects of treatment and at times bullied parents into giving consent.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO