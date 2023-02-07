Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Brighton council chief executive to leave for London role
A council chief executive has resigned after more than a decade of service. Geoff Raw, from Brighton and Hove City Council, is leaving to take up the role of managing director of Be First London - a new homes and jobs development company for the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.
Transgender woman convicted of 2 rapes will be sent to men's prison
London — A transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be housed in Scotland's only all-female prison, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thursday. Isla Bryson, 31, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019. Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender at aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger."Given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
‘The law is breaking children’: black people in UK tell UN of daily injustices
The UN working group of experts on people of African descent last paid a visit to the UK in 2012. The country has transformed dramatically since then, with many reeling from the impact of austerity measures, Brexit, and the coronavirus pandemic. For Catherine Namakula, a human rights professor at the...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
BBC
Big Burns Supper granted Loreburn Hall licence extension
The group which runs the Big Burns Supper has been granted a six-month extension to its licence on an old military drill hall in Dumfries. Councillors agreed the move while the long-term future of the Loreburn Hall is being decided. However, they decided that the Electric Theatre Company should no...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
MPs urge home secretary to ensure ‘justice is served’ following ‘horrific’ attack on Black schoolgirl
A cross-party group of MPs have urged the home secretary to ensure “justice is served” over an alleged racially aggravated attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.The policitians have asked Suella Braverman to ensure “every possible action” is taken to investigate after a 15-year-old was injured in a “horrific” assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. The 32 MPs have also demanded the school is investigated with its response to the incident “evaluated immediately”. They also want Ms Braverman to give further information on what safeguarding practices are in place for Black, Asian and ethnic minority students...
BBC
Oxford business owner says council forced sign removal
A business owner has said a council is forcing him to remove a sign above his cafe that criticises traffic filters. Clinton Pugh, father of actor Florence Pugh, owns three food businesses in Oxford including Cafe Coco in Cowley Road. He says Oxford City Council is forcing him to remove...
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, causing a huge blast that was heard for miles. Army specialists were attempting to disarm it when there was an unplanned detonation at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Unlawful trade barrier warning over bottle return scheme
A leading lawyer has claimed that Scotland's bottle deposit return scheme could create an unlawful trade barrier with the rest of the UK. The initiative is due to launch in August and is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks bottles and cans. But Aidan O'Neill...
Comments / 0