ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000

LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Mexican Cops Demanded Bribe Hours Before Lawyer’s Mysterious Death, Wife Says

Nearly one month after Orange County, California, deputy public defender Elliot Blair mysteriously died at a Mexican resort, his wife Kimberly Williams has come forward with new details about the day leading up to his death, including a harrowing run-in with local police. Hours before Blair’s death, Williams said the couple spent the evening at a local restaurant before traveling back to the Las Rocas Resort and Spa on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. On their drive back, police pulled over the couple for missing a stop sign and demanded a cash payment, Williams revealed. Shaken but safe, the couple returned and went to sleep by midnight, she said. An hour later, hotel staff woke Williams to deliver the news. An autopsy revealed Blair plummeted off a three-story open-air walkway around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 14. A law enforcement source later claimed that there was a wound on Blair’s forehead that could not have been caused by the fall. Williams, who also works as a public defender, said she is confident Blair’s death was not an accident. The family’s attorney, Case Barnett, said the family hired private investigators, but they have hit a dead-end.Read it at Good Morning America
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery

Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
TEMECULA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Professor must turn over teaching curriculum in lawsuit against former DA, late husband

LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey can have access to the Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum of a Black Lives Matter member who along with two colleagues allege they suffered emotional distress when confronted at gunpoint by Lacey’s spouse in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy