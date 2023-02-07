Nearly one month after Orange County, California, deputy public defender Elliot Blair mysteriously died at a Mexican resort, his wife Kimberly Williams has come forward with new details about the day leading up to his death, including a harrowing run-in with local police. Hours before Blair’s death, Williams said the couple spent the evening at a local restaurant before traveling back to the Las Rocas Resort and Spa on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. On their drive back, police pulled over the couple for missing a stop sign and demanded a cash payment, Williams revealed. Shaken but safe, the couple returned and went to sleep by midnight, she said. An hour later, hotel staff woke Williams to deliver the news. An autopsy revealed Blair plummeted off a three-story open-air walkway around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 14. A law enforcement source later claimed that there was a wound on Blair’s forehead that could not have been caused by the fall. Williams, who also works as a public defender, said she is confident Blair’s death was not an accident. The family’s attorney, Case Barnett, said the family hired private investigators, but they have hit a dead-end.Read it at Good Morning America

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO