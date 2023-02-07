Read full article on original website
Lawsuit alleges new deputy gang forming in East LA station
A newly filed lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles is alleging a deputy in the East Los Angeles station is attempting to form a new deputy gang, according to the court filing.
2urbangirls.com
Woman charged with scamming immigrants out of $127,000
LOS ANGELES – A woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by allegedly pretending to be a consultant and sometimes an attorney, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Nubia Esmeralda Burrier, 56, is set to be arraigned next week on 10...
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
2urbangirls.com
Former student settles suit against LAUSD alleging counselor molested her
LOS ANGELES – A notice of a tentative settlement was filed Wednesday in a case brought against Los Angeles Unified alleging a girl, now 16 years old, was molested by an after-school program counselor when she was 11 in 2017. Lawyers for the LAUSD stated in their Los Angeles...
Lawsuit alleges new deputy 'gang' forming in LA County Sheriff's Department
A new lawsuit alleges some Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies are forming a new "gang" in the department's East L.A. station.
foxla.com
Anthony Avalos death trial: Woman testifies to seeing her dad drop 10-year-old boy
LOS ANGELES - A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said that she saw her dad repeatedly drop his girlfriend's 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy, Anthony Avalos, appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later. Called...
SFGate
Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
California city baffled by 'outrageous attack' involving feces
In an email to SFGATE, Mayor Bob Whalen wrote, "I do not have any facts to back any theories at this point."
foxla.com
Following cry for change, LA launches unarmed response to non-violent 911 calls involving homeless
LOS ANGELES - A first-of-its-kind initiative is diverting non-violent 911 calls involving the homeless away from law enforcement – and to trained, unarmed, professionals. The city of Los Angeles is expanding the program that it says ensures unhoused neighbors are met with compassion and care, with the hope to end homelessness.
Jennifer Lopez driver seeks mental exam of man alleging SUV struck him
A driver sued along with Jennifer Lopez and her production company after an SUV they were in allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian behind a West Hollywood restaurant is seeking a mental examination of the plaintiff.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
NBC Los Angeles
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children
The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
Mexican Cops Demanded Bribe Hours Before Lawyer’s Mysterious Death, Wife Says
Nearly one month after Orange County, California, deputy public defender Elliot Blair mysteriously died at a Mexican resort, his wife Kimberly Williams has come forward with new details about the day leading up to his death, including a harrowing run-in with local police. Hours before Blair’s death, Williams said the couple spent the evening at a local restaurant before traveling back to the Las Rocas Resort and Spa on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. On their drive back, police pulled over the couple for missing a stop sign and demanded a cash payment, Williams revealed. Shaken but safe, the couple returned and went to sleep by midnight, she said. An hour later, hotel staff woke Williams to deliver the news. An autopsy revealed Blair plummeted off a three-story open-air walkway around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 14. A law enforcement source later claimed that there was a wound on Blair’s forehead that could not have been caused by the fall. Williams, who also works as a public defender, said she is confident Blair’s death was not an accident. The family’s attorney, Case Barnett, said the family hired private investigators, but they have hit a dead-end.Read it at Good Morning America
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Professor must turn over teaching curriculum in lawsuit against former DA, late husband
LOS ANGELES – Attorneys for the estate of the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey can have access to the Cal State Los Angeles teaching curriculum of a Black Lives Matter member who along with two colleagues allege they suffered emotional distress when confronted at gunpoint by Lacey’s spouse in 2020, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Family says driver had mental crisis before Dana Point crash that left bicyclist dead: Report
More details have emerged about a Long Beach man accused of hitting a bicyclist with a car and then stabbing the victim to death at an intersection in Dana Point.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
foxla.com
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is chasing the suspect. Officials did not say which robbery case the suspect may be connected to. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX...
LA Building and Safety worker alleges retaliation for exposing corruption
An employee of the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, or LADBS, has filed a whistleblower suit against the city, alleging his speaking out against corruption caused him to be marginalized, denied the resources needed to run his division and prevented from making career advancements. Zachary De Corse’s Los...
