BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Huge blast after unplanned WW2 bomb detonation
A World War Two bomb found in Great Yarmouth has detonated while work was being done to defuse it, causing a huge blast that was heard for miles. Army specialists were attempting to disarm it when there was an unplanned detonation at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Earthquake: Irish charity Goal says 27 of its workers killed
An Irish-based aid charity, Goal, has confirmed that 27 of its workers have lost their lives in the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The victims were 26 Syrian citizens and one Turkish citizen, but an undisclosed number of other Goal aid workers remain unaccounted for, the charity said. Goal's chief...
BBC
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
New Tory party chair Greg Hands says English local elections will be ‘difficult’
The new Conservative party chair, Greg Hands, has said this year’s local elections in England will be difficult but that the Tories are in “overall good shape”, with Lee Anderson a man of “great integrity” working as his deputy. Hands, who was promoted to Nadhim...
Britain, Malta sign deal covering defence, migration
VALLETTA (Reuters) - Britain and its former Mediterranean colony Malta signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement on Friday covering areas including security and defence, migration, education, health and trade.
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
BBC
Former diplomat claims to have SNP MP's hacked emails
A former diplomat has claimed to have obtained an SNP MP's stolen emails. Craig Murray said he secured Stewart McDonald's emails after making a number of inquiries but had no involvement in the initial hack. Mr Murray has now vowed to publish material which he deems to be non-personal and...
BBC
U-turn on plans to change street lighting at night
A council has scrapped plans to dim its street lighting for longer at night after safety concerns were raised. Southend Council had proposed increasing the number of hours it was running its lights at lowered capacity between 22:00 GMT and 05:00. The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have...
BBC
Far-right extremist jailed after Lake District tunnel plan
A far-right extremist group discussed creating an underground Lake District base, a court has heard. "Chief propagandist" Kurt McGowan, of Workington, Cumbria, was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to seven terrorist offences. The cell called him "our very own Goebbels", a reference to Nazi Joseph Goebbels, in a...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
