Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
BBC
Adam Calland: Man jailed after 'brutal' crossbow attack
A man has been jailed after shooting his victim in the chest with a crossbow in a "brutal attack". Police were called to a flat on Victoria Road in the Sandfields area of Aberavon, on 17 September 2022, to find the victim on the floor. Adam Calland, 51, who lives...
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC
Bradford man who alerted police to drugs stash spared jail
A drug addict who alerted police to a stash of heroin worth up to £3m being stored at his home has been spared jail. Mohammed Bashir, 42, told police he had been holding the drugs for brothers Daniel and Joseph Shaw in August 2021. When officers searched his home...
BBC
Drug dealer caught after using pigeon-fancying terms in Encrochat
A pigeon-fancying drug dealer who was caught after he shared information about his loft in encrypted messages has been jailed. Merseyside Police said Stephen Gildea, of Aintree, admitted being involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking in 2020. The 37-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after his pigeon racing references on...
BBC
Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children
A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Leeds drug dealers jailed after car handbrake cocaine stash found
Two drug dealers have been jailed after police found bags of cocaine hidden in a coat lining and a car handbrake. Angel Angelov and Tsonko Peev, both 25 and from Leeds, were twice stopped by officers in Harrogate in November and December 2022. Police said Angelov was found with 26...
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
BBC
I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over 2016 domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby in extreme pain as she died, trial hears
The trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard one of her alleged victims must have been in extreme pain at the time of her final and fatal collapse. The 33-year-old is accused of murdering the girl, referred to as Child I, at Countess of Chester Hospital in October 2015. Dr...
BBC
Bournemouth: Asylum seeker killer could be deported after life sentence
An Afghan asylum seeker and convicted triple killer will be considered for deportation after serving a life sentence for murdering a man outside a takeaway shop. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai stabbed Tom Roberts, 21, in Bournemouth in a row over an e-scooter in March last year. He was sentenced to a minimum...
Comments / 0