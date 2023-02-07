ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

SEE IT: Navy Recovers Spy Balloon Off Myrtle Beach Coast

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaINJ_0kfJB40D00
U.S. Navy

U.S. Navy sailors recovered the remains of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after it was shot down. The official U.S. Fleet Forces posted stunning photos on Twitter on Tuesday of the cleanup, which began Sunday after the balloon was shot down just seven miles off the coast, with sailors scanning for debris that fell into the ocean. Myrtle Beach authorities have asked locals who see any debris not to touch or move it as recovery efforts continue.

Read it at Twitter

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WECT

Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
SUNSET BEACH, NC
The US Sun

Tyler Doyle missing updates — Wife of South Carolina boater begs for donations to stop as brother slams fake accounts

THE wife of missing boater Tyler Doyle has begged for people to stop donating to the family's GoFundMe after 'drama and rumors' have spread about his disappearance. After a family friend organized a GoFundMe to support Doyle’s family, his wife Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle asked donors to stop sending money, according to an update on the fundraiser’s page.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTAP

St. Albans woman witnesses spy balloon shot down at Myrtle Beach

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday afternoon, a Chinese balloon was shot down by the U.S. military, 6 miles off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach. St. Albans native Robin Filipiak, who lives in Myrtle Beach part of the year, had heard of the balloon but did not think much about it.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
tourcounsel.com

Inlet Square Mall | Shopping center in South Carolina

Inlet Square Mall is a 434,482-square-foot (40,364.7 m2) single-level regional shopping center in Garden City, South Carolina, United States. Belk is the last major anchor with junior anchor Planet Fitness and with two vacant major anchors last occupied by Kmart, JCPenney, and vacant junior anchors last occupied by Stein Mart and Books-A-Million.
GARDEN CITY, SC
The Associated Press

Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon just off South Carolina’s coast created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheers. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach on Saturday, fascinating sky-watchers across a populous area known as the Grand Strand for its miles of beaches that draw retirees and vacationers. Crowds gathered in neighborhoods, hotel parking lots and beaches to watch the balloon hover, with some cheering just after it went down. The festive mood belied the seriousness of the situation, with law enforcement around the county of 366,000 warning people not to touch any debris and to instead call dispatchers. “Members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy