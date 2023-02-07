SEE IT: Navy Recovers Spy Balloon Off Myrtle Beach Coast
U.S. Navy sailors recovered the remains of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after it was shot down. The official U.S. Fleet Forces posted stunning photos on Twitter on Tuesday of the cleanup, which began Sunday after the balloon was shot down just seven miles off the coast, with sailors scanning for debris that fell into the ocean. Myrtle Beach authorities have asked locals who see any debris not to touch or move it as recovery efforts continue.
