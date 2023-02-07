Report: Saints Considering Marcus Robertson for Defensive Coaching Staff

New Orleans still needs to fill defensive coaching vacancies and are eyeing up another familiar face to Saints coach Dennis Allen, according to reports.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the New Orleans Saints could pursue Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as an addition to their coaching staff.

Joe Woods was officially hired as the new Saints defensive coordinator on Monday. Robertson worked under DC Woods with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos until getting hired by the Cardinals in 2019. Both Joe Woods and Marcus Robertson were on Dennis Allen's defensive staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

Jun 10, 2014; Oakland Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) and assistant defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson at organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

Marcus Robertson was an NFL safety for 12 years with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks from 1991 to 2002. He had 24 career interceptions, 20 fumbles forced or recovered, and was a 1st Team All-Pro in 1993.

Robertson began his coaching career with the Titans in 2007, where he was a defensive assistant for five years. He'd then go on as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions from 2012-2013 before joining Allen and Woods in Oakland in 2014.

The Cardinals pass defense ranked 24th in 2022, but held a top-10 ranking against the pass in 2020 and 2021. Robertson was part of a defensive staff that oversaw the development of Pro Bowl S Budda Baker, considered one of the league's best at the position.

Presumably, New Orleans is eyeing up Robertson to head their defensive backfield, which helped the Saints to rank 2nd against the pass last season. It's also Woods' area of expertise, but the Saints are looking to fill two spots since parting with Kris Richard, who was co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach last year.

New Orleans also didn't renew the contract of safety coach Cory Robinson and lost co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints also hired respected college assistant Todd Grantham last week. Grantham will likely assume Nielsen's position overseeing the defensive line.