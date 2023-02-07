ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Saints Considering Marcus Robertson for Defensive Coaching Staff

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFsOF_0kfJAfPw00

New Orleans still needs to fill defensive coaching vacancies and are eyeing up another familiar face to Saints coach Dennis Allen, according to reports.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the New Orleans Saints could pursue Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as an addition to their coaching staff.

Joe Woods was officially hired as the new Saints defensive coordinator on Monday. Robertson worked under DC Woods with the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos until getting hired by the Cardinals in 2019. Both Joe Woods and Marcus Robertson were on Dennis Allen's defensive staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qy2nC_0kfJAfPw00
Jun 10, 2014; Oakland Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) and assistant defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson at organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

Marcus Robertson was an NFL safety for 12 years with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks from 1991 to 2002. He had 24 career interceptions, 20 fumbles forced or recovered, and was a 1st Team All-Pro in 1993.

Robertson began his coaching career with the Titans in 2007, where he was a defensive assistant for five years. He'd then go on as an assistant coach for the Detroit Lions from 2012-2013 before joining Allen and Woods in Oakland in 2014.

The Cardinals pass defense ranked 24th in 2022, but held a top-10 ranking against the pass in 2020 and 2021. Robertson was part of a defensive staff that oversaw the development of Pro Bowl S Budda Baker, considered one of the league's best at the position.

Presumably, New Orleans is eyeing up Robertson to head their defensive backfield, which helped the Saints to rank 2nd against the pass last season. It's also Woods' area of expertise, but the Saints are looking to fill two spots since parting with Kris Richard, who was co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach last year.

New Orleans also didn't renew the contract of safety coach Cory Robinson and lost co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints also hired respected college assistant Todd Grantham last week. Grantham will likely assume Nielsen's position overseeing the defensive line.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came to the defense of his quarterback during a recent interview. The star pass catcher said nobody deserves the kind of criticism Dak Prescott receives. “I don’t think anyone deserves the criticism he gets. They are crazy, bro,” Lamb said on PFT Live. ...
TEXAS STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field.  It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Report: NFL Players 'Applauded' When Coach Was Fired

Towards the end of the 2022 regular season, the Broncos fired offensive line coach Butch Barry. Apparently, the locker room in Denver approved of that move.  According to a report from Orlando Alzugaray, players on the Broncos legitimately applauded when they found out that Barry was ...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy