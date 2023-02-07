Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap

Terry Bradshaw will forever be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The dominance of the Steelers in the Super Bowl era is well known, but if you are an older fan, Bradshaw, Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, and Franco Harris have a space in Pittsburgh’s heart that modern players and coaches just cannot supplant. Some of those players might be better at the game, but they didn’t have to overcome decades of losing and establish the best culture in all of sports.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO