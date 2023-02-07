Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is “utterly fucked,” a friend of William’s has told The Daily Beast, citing Harry’s decision to reveal in his book that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party almost 20 years ago as a sign of the extent of the rift.The friend told The Daily Beast: “It just demonstrates how utterly fucked the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally...

19 HOURS AGO