wegotthiscovered.com

Matthew McConaughey, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and other actors we’d love to see in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs

When Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone first debuted on Paramount in 2018, fans had no idea they were beginning a love story with the Dutton family or how in-depth and intertwined they’d soon become with cowboys, ranch hands, and the firey Beth Dutton. However, one person knew all along, and that’s the man behind the story himself: Sheridan.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
The Hollywood Gossip

Savannah Chrisley Admits to "Full-on Breakdown" While Caring for Siblings

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month to begin serving their sentences. Obviously, this will change their lives forever. And they are not the only ones. Savannah Chrisley’s life has fallen apart. It’s not just sadness over her parents’ incarcerations, either. At 25, she now...
TheDailyBeast

William ‘Gobsmacked’ That Harry Revealed All About Nazi Costume in Memoir

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is “utterly fucked,” a friend of William’s has told The Daily Beast, citing Harry’s decision to reveal in his book that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party almost 20 years ago as a sign of the extent of the rift.The friend told The Daily Beast: “It just demonstrates how utterly fucked the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally...

