Read full article on original website
Related
Priscilla Presley Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Casting as Elvis Presley in New Netflix Project
Following the news that Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing Elvis Presley in Netflix’s animated series Agent Elvis, Priscilla Presley is now sharing her thoughts about the news. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. In her latest Instagram post, Presley stated...
Priscilla Presley Didn’t Arrange for Elvis to Go to Rehab in Real Life
Priscilla Presley didn't remain as involved in Elvis' life after their split as the 2022 biopic implies. She says she wasn't involved in his trips to rehab.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew McConaughey, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and other actors we’d love to see in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs
When Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone first debuted on Paramount in 2018, fans had no idea they were beginning a love story with the Dutton family or how in-depth and intertwined they’d soon become with cowboys, ranch hands, and the firey Beth Dutton. However, one person knew all along, and that’s the man behind the story himself: Sheridan.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
musictimes.com
Riley Keough's Real Feelings After Priscilla Presley Rushes To Court Contesting Lisa Marie's Will Days After Memorial
Just a few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest, her mother, Priscilla, rushed to court to challenge her daughter's will. The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away last month following a heart attack at her Calabasas, California, residence. The troublesome daughter, as was previously...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
King Charles III Is Confronted By Heckler Telling Him to 'Bring Back Harry' at Official Event
The royal was filmed reacting to a man shouting at him during an official event.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off With Heated Reactions About Rumors of Show’s Cancellation
The Yellowstone Instagram page was wishing fans a “Happy Tuesday” this morning, February 7 telling followers that it’s time to “get to work.” However, a lot of commenters are wondering about the show’s dedication to this concept at the moment after hearing the shocking news that the series may be coming to an abrupt end.
Look Inside Elvis Presley's Abandoned Private Jet That Just Sold For a Bundle
What airborne object has been grounded in the desert of Roswell, NM for nearly 40 years? It's not a UFO. It's Elvis Presley's old private jet. But, alas, a lucky collector has already snatched it up. On what would have been Presley's 88th birthday on Jan. 8th, the King's dilapidated...
The Hollywood Gossip
Savannah Chrisley Admits to "Full-on Breakdown" While Caring for Siblings
Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month to begin serving their sentences. Obviously, this will change their lives forever. And they are not the only ones. Savannah Chrisley’s life has fallen apart. It’s not just sadness over her parents’ incarcerations, either. At 25, she now...
William ‘Gobsmacked’ That Harry Revealed All About Nazi Costume in Memoir
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is “utterly fucked,” a friend of William’s has told The Daily Beast, citing Harry’s decision to reveal in his book that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party almost 20 years ago as a sign of the extent of the rift.The friend told The Daily Beast: “It just demonstrates how utterly fucked the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally...
Comments / 0