Cedarville, OH

Student stabbed at Cedarville University released from hospital

By Sarah Bean
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The student stabbed at Cedarville University has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Campus Security and Cedarville Police were called to the lower level of the Stevens Student Center. When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman had stabbed a man, leaving him with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release by a university spokesperson.

Both the man and woman were students attending the university.

The man was brought to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The woman was taken into custody by Campus Security and Cedarville Police.

Tuesday afternoon, the university announced that the Cedarville Police Department would be leading the investigation with the full support of the university’s Campus Security Team.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

