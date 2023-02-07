Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
My Fox 8
Picks for Novelty and Traditional Super Bowl Prop Bets
More Americans than ever plan to bet on Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles are slight favorites over the Chiefs. According to the American Gaming Society, over 50 million American adults are betting on the Big Game as legalized sports betting continues to grow. An estimated $16 billion is projected ...
My Fox 8
Chiefs Have the Most Annoying Commute to Super Bowl Practices in Arizona
The Chiefs are on a road trip this week in Arizona where they are preparing to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. You think things would be nice and easy for Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the days leading up to their championship showdown, but they are dealing with something extremely relatable: an annoying commute to work each day.
My Fox 8
49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role
He appeared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and discussed what next season could hold. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role after third-string quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an adversary in the latter half of the 2022 season. Lance appeared...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
My Fox 8
Roundup: Mahomes Headlines NFL Honors With Second MVP
Here’s the full list of winners from Thursday night’s 12th NFL Honors. The biggest NFL stars of the season gathered for Thursday night’s 12th annual NFL Honors, with Patrick Mahomes winning his second career MVP award to headline the night. The Associated Press’s awards were given out,...
My Fox 8
Kelly Clarkson Trolls Cowboys at NFL Honors
The pop star wore a full-length Cowboys themed dress during her hosting duties. Kelly Clarkson didn’t try to hide her Cowboys fandom while hosting Thursday night’s NFL Honors awards ceremony. The pop star wore a personalized Cowboys dress, with the top being a bejeweled jersey, while the bottom...
My Fox 8
Thomas, Revis Highlight Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The wait to enter Canton is finally over for a host of all-time greats. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL unveiled the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 during the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and it was a star-studded group headlined by first-ballot finalists Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.
Comments / 0