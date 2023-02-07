ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAT5z_0kfJ9Yc700

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening.

According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcyclist killed in crash with 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Southwest Memphis early Friday. Reports say the accident took place at 3rd Street and Mitchell Road a little after 1 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says the tractor-trailer driver was not injured. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot by car burglars in SE Shelby County, deputies say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A homeowner was shot in the ankle trying to stop car burglars from breaking into his vehicles late Thursday night, Shelby County deputies said. It happened in the Websters Grove subdivision off Holmes Road. Family members said the victim is recovering after having surgery on his foot and leg Friday. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two school buses involved in Binghampton wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students were shaken after a school bus was involved in a four-vehicle collision in the Binghampton neighborhood on Friday. Memphis Police responded to a four-vehicle accident near Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Officers advised that four vehicles were involved and two of them were school buses. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best. Life changed in an instant for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 injured, 2 detained in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Cochese Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they found a male with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in South Memphis ‘domestic’ shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Fields Avenue near Swift Street Wednesday night. Police say one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say one woman was taken into custody, and two other men have been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man carjacks 2 women in less than an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day. According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Officer who used Taser on Tyre Nichols lied in statements, records allege

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Preston Hemphill, the sixth Memphis police officer fired in the Tyre Nichols investigation, lied in his statements after the deadly traffic stop, according to records submitted to the state. In files submitted after a disciplinary hearing, Hemphill admitted that while Nichols was pulled over for allegedly driving recklessly at high speed, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arby’s employee steals money, hides it in napkin: Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with stealing money from his job and hiding it in a napkin, police say. According to reports, officers responded to a theft complaint at a Millington Arby’s. The store manager stated that employees noticed the drawer was short. Police looked at video footage and saw Jimmy Plater, a […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Kid caught on camera trying to break into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy