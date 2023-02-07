Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening.

According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

According to MPD, this is an ongoing investigation.

