ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Fox 8

Picks for Novelty and Traditional Super Bowl Prop Bets

More Americans than ever plan to bet on Super Bowl LVII, where the Eagles are slight favorites over the Chiefs. According to the American Gaming Society, over 50 million American adults are betting on the Big Game as legalized sports betting continues to grow. An estimated $16 billion is projected ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
My Fox 8

49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role

He appeared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and discussed what next season could hold. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role after third-string quarterback Brock Purdy emerged as an adversary in the latter half of the 2022 season. Lance appeared...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
My Fox 8

Fields on If Bears Take QB First Overall: ‘Who Am I Playing for Next?’

Chicago owns the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears own the first pick in the NFL draft, giving them many options entering the offseason. With Justin Fields coming off a much improved second season, it is unlikely that Chicago takes a quarterback with that pick. However, it isn’t impossible, as a quarterback prospect could blow them away in the draft process.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy