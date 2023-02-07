Read full article on original website
Related
smallbiztrends.com
What is an Action Plan and How to Create One (+Example)
An action plan is an organized list of steps that you can take to reach a desired goal. Creating an action plan requires carefully considering resources, goals, and available time. With a well-structured action plan, you can reach your goals in the most efficient way possible. Here’s how to create an action plan – plus some helpful examples and time-saving tips to guide you during your strategic planning process.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Up to $25K in Grants up for Grabs for Small Business Owners
Getting the funding you need at the right time can solve many challenges as a small business owner. This is especially the case when times are hard economically. Finding grants that address the issues your business and yourself personally are dealing with is the key to successfully applying and winning. The more you apply the better your chances.
smallbiztrends.com
Zoholics 2023: In-Person and Customer-Focused
The return of Zoh’s flagship conference Zoholics 2023 is back in person and customer-focused. Spend two days with guided small group discussions on topics including sales, marketing, customizing Zoho, and much more. The goal is to use the range of solutions Zoho offers to their full potential so you can optimize the daily operations of your small business.
smallbiztrends.com
How Bruce Jackson Went from the “NYC Projects” to Microsoft Counsel
Have you ever sat back and been surprised about where you ended up professionally in life when you consider where you started? I certainly have since the first thing I wanted to be was a rabbi and then a lawyer (and never came close to either of those!). On The...
smallbiztrends.com
Mastercard Announces Upcoming Grant Program for Minority-Owned Businesses
Minority-owned businesses often face additional challenges when launching and seeking funding. So some organizations and government agencies launch grant programs to level the playing field. Recently, Mastercard and New York state announced new initiatives for this very purpose. Read about these small business grant opportunities and more below. Fearless Strivers...
smallbiztrends.com
How to Pick Gifts that Match Your Brand
Corporate gifting is an excellent way to connect with your clients beyond the conference room, but the gifts you offer may depend on your brand archetype. It can also be difficult to dedicate enough time to identify the ideal gift for each unique client, but corporate gifting service Regards might be able to help. Working with design agency Nowsourcing, Regards have created a helpful infographic which not only underlines the importance of corporate gifting, but also helps you understand how the dynamic of your relationship with your clients determines what kind of gift you should offer them.
Comments / 0