Saugerties, NY

Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
SCHENECTADY, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
HUDSON, NY
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019

A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
