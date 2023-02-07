Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Related
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter Seeks Assistance After Hoarding Rescue
There's nothing more fulfilling in life than being greeted by your favorite fur baby after a long day. Our pets can bring a sense of lightness and joy and raise our mood when we need it the most. There are many benefits of having our beloved, furry friends in our...
Send Your Ex to The Litter Box at Saugerties, NY Animal Shelter
Love is in the air...for some. For others, love is in the litter box. Valentine's Day is almost here and those who are in strong relationships are hustling to get their date night plans locked down. Apparently, Americans are going to be spending about $200 on their lovers for Valentine's Day this year (that's up $20 from last year).
Stickers on Greene County Paramedic fly cars have loving meaning
Greene County Paramedics enlightened the public with a heartfelt nugget of information on February 8. If you see paramedic fly cars that have stork stickers on them that means that car and paramedic responded to and delivered a baby in the field!
4 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Pine Bush after owner hospitalized
Neighbors tagged News 12 in a Facebook post Thursday saying the dogs were “dying” and that Ulster County officials didn’t seem to be helping fast enough.
Hawk rescued near Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Officials with the New York State Bridge Authority got a report of an injured hawk and immediately stepped into action.
schenectadygov.com
Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Dog hit on Central Avenue to be put up for adoption
The dog is currently being treated at the Oakwood Vet Clinic and will be available for adoption when she recovers.
Brookfield Firefighters Organize Benefit to Help Fellow Member With Diagnosis
Glenn Martone is the former Chief and 45 year member of the Brookfield Fire Department. Being a member of this organization is more than a passion for Martone, it is a family affair. Glenn's three brothers, his sister and his father have all been members of the Brookfield Fire Department.
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Dutchess County
A dog who had fallen through ice on Saturday was rescued by two residents and LaGrange Firefighters around 3 p.m. Two men entered the water on a small rowboat and eventually got into the dangerously frigid water before LaGrange Firefighters arrived.
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Dutchess County offers free pet first-aid training
The free training will cover pet CPR, heat stroke, hypothermia, gastrointestinal issues, eye issues, wound care, and more.
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY
A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible. What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.
Tractor-Trailer Ignores Road Signs, Becomes Stuck On Hudson Valley Roadway
A tractor-trailer became stuck on an area mountain road after allegedly ignoring numerous signs that the roadway was closed.The incident took place in Ulster County on Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Platte Cove Road, in the town of Saugerties.On Feb. 6, Saugerties police officers responded…
New Business Planned For Route 9 Plaza Abandoned Since 2019
A vacant building on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie that was once the home of Umberto's Restaurant could now see new life. In 2019 it was announced that Umberto's Restaurant would be closing after 45 years. Just before the pandemic hit, the Annunziata family made the decision to step away from their restaurant to instead focus on catering.
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Despite warmer weather during the daytime, temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees at night.
peekskillherald.com
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0