Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain
The Grand Isle resident’s death appears to be an accident, according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
WCAX
David Roth: Proposed wake boat regulations are good but should be stronger
Why on earth would the state of Vermont threaten all that it has invested in many of our lakes by permitting these outsized boats to disrupt the ecology, economy and tranquility of our cherished lake community? Read the story on VTDigger here: David Roth: Proposed wake boat regulations are good but should be stronger .
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes
Responsible Wakes would like to see a proposed state rule strengthened to keep wakeboats 1,000 feet from shore, which scientific research shows is the distance needed to dissipate the power of their wakes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Lengel: Wake up if you want to protect Vermont lakes.
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
LOOK: Vermont Angler Reels in Hideous Looking Fish
When a Vermont angler reeled in their most recent catch, they had to do a double-take to get a better look at what they had hooked. Over the weekend, the angler, Caden Hurley, caught a bizarre-looking fish known as a chain pickerel. At the time, he was ice fishing at Sabin Pond in the state’s Woodbury community. The pictures posted online are now going viral online, thanks to its odd appearance.
mynbc5.com
Warm weekend ahead, as temperatures could reach 60 by Thursday in Vermont
A sunny and warm weekend will usher in a brief period of unseasonably warm weather next week, as temperatures could exceed 50 and even 60 degrees in parts of Northern New York and Vermont. After a brief round of snow showers on Friday night into Saturday morning, the rest of...
mynbc5.com
World Cup of ski jumping returns to Lake Placid for first time since 1990
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — It’s been a long time since the village of Lake Placid has hosted a World Cup event at the Olympic Jumping Facility. Despite high winds that delayed competition, Lake Placid native Tate Frantz flew off the newly renovated jump Friday evening to mark a historic evening.
mynbc5.com
BOCES students build 'tiny house' from scratch to display at Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A group of Saranac Lake students that specialize in construction has been working on a big project for the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival this weekend. Since September, juniors and seniors have been assembling a tiny house from scratch. These students are part of a...
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
vtcynic.com
Hoax shooting reports affect nearly two dozen Vermont schools
Hoax calls reporting shootings at several Vermont schools took place early Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 8 email from Michael Schirling, UVM’s chief safety and compliance officer. “At this moment there is no information to indicate that there is any credible threat,” Schirling stated. “Several Chittenden County schools...
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
WCAX
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
WCAX
New York governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, power cars and heat buildings. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean hydrogen hubs create interconnected systems that focus on hydrogen as a clean...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
