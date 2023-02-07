Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
Fox 19
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
Fox 19
FBI offers $10k reward for information on Dayton woman’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincinnati FBI branch is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will lead to the recovery of a missing Dayton woman and the conviction of those responsible for her disappearance. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen Dec. 27, 2022, in the early...
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Teen accused of contract killings, charged with four murders
By: Craig Cheatham CINCINNATI (WCPO) — A 16-year-old charged in 2021 with four murders will be prosecuted as an adult, a juvenile court judge ruled on Monday. Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom issued her order after hearing arguments for and against moving the case to adult court. “The defendant is in his own category,” Hamilton... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Fox 19
Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
wyso.org
Wrongfully convicted man who spent 20 years in prison awarded $45 million
In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted of a crime that he did not commit and sent to prison. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, he was exonerated after spending 20 years behind bars. Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free, and recently he went back to court and was awarded a $45 million verdict for wrongful conviction.
Cincinnati City Council Passes New Gun Laws: 'Lock it Up or Get Locked Up'
City leaders are preparing to take on the state in court for more freedom to enact local gun restrictions.
Fox 19
Cincinnati city council passes gun reform ordinances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two ordinances aimed at reducing gun violence were passed by Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday. One of the ordinances will ensure that people convicted of domestic violence will not legally be allowed to own a gun. The other would require all gun owners to keep firearms safely...
Fox 19
This Greater Cincinnati village has gone a year without a post office
NEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A village in Clermont County has been without a post office for more than a year after their branch closed and residents are now having problems just getting their mail. “It’s sad that our postal service has come to this,” Cecil Collins, former mayor of Neville,...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Cincinnati Herald
After decades in Evendale, City prepares to relocate its gun range
Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.
wvxu.org
Violent crime in Cincinnati is at an all-time low, despite increased reports of rape, non-fatal shootings
Violent crime in Cincinnati hit an all-time low last year, according to new data from the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Chief Teresa Theetge and Assistant Chief Mike John presented the 2022 data to City Council's Public Safety and Governance Committee Tuesday. The reduction in violent crime is due in part...
Fox 19
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
Fox 19
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
Fox 19
Man found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, burglary charges after trial
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman in Delhi Township was found guilty by a Hamilton County jury on Thursday. Christopher Sowders, 27, and two other accomplices confronted a 61-year-old woman outside of her home back in August of 2021, police said. According to investigators,...
