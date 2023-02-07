ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Court TV

Teen accused of contract killings, charged with four murders

By: Craig Cheatham CINCINNATI (WCPO) — A 16-year-old charged in 2021 with four murders will be prosecuted as an adult, a juvenile court judge ruled on Monday. Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom issued her order after hearing arguments for and against moving the case to adult court. “The defendant is in his own category,” Hamilton... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family of missing NKY man pleads for answers

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State family is pleading for answers after they say their father disappeared nearly a week ago. They tell FOX19 NOW they fear he could be in danger and plan to search the area soon. Danny Holaday 64, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Thursday,...
BELLEVUE, KY
wyso.org

Wrongfully convicted man who spent 20 years in prison awarded $45 million

In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted of a crime that he did not commit and sent to prison. With the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, he was exonerated after spending 20 years behind bars. Gillispie is now an advocate for the project that set him free, and recently he went back to court and was awarded a $45 million verdict for wrongful conviction.
FAIRBORN, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati city council passes gun reform ordinances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two ordinances aimed at reducing gun violence were passed by Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday. One of the ordinances will ensure that people convicted of domestic violence will not legally be allowed to own a gun. The other would require all gun owners to keep firearms safely...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Cincinnati Herald

After decades in Evendale, City prepares to relocate its gun range

Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Fox 19

Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
HARRISON, OH

Comments / 0

