Vice Mayor gives brief update in Public Safety Committee, Feb. 7. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long stated that site preparation should begin soon at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s gun range. The Hamilton County Sheriffs’ gun range in Colerain Township is the future site of the Regional Safety Complex which will include a new gun range for the Cincinnati Police Department. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney gave a brief update on the plans at Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety and Governance Committee meeting on Feb. 7. Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto is scheduled to give an in-depth presentation before the same committee on Wednesday, February 22, at 9:30 a.m.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO