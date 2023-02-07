Read full article on original website
Orrington man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges
BANGOR, Maine — An Orrington man faces up to a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges on Thursday. Joshua Jerrell, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to "conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee" between January 2018 and December 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
Pittsfield man charged with terrorizing in connection with threat made to local business
A Maine man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a business where he previously worked was arrested this week. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien of Pittsfield was arrested following an investigation Tuesday. He’s accused of threatening to open fire at the Hancock Lumber mill in Casco where he used to work and then take his own life.
Two people arrested in Old Town
OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
One charged with drug trafficking in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a search warrant conducted by police at an Old Town residence on Wednesday. Old Town police officers served a search warrant at 6 South Spring St. on Wednesday in an effort to locate Brandy Mylen, 38, who was believed to live at that residence, according to a Thursday news release from the Old Town Police Department.
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges
ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?
AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment
Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Three injured in shooting at Walnut Street apartment in Lewiston
PORTLAND, Maine — Three people have been injured in a reported shooting Saturday in an apartment in Lewiston. Police responded to a report about a shooting at a first-floor apartment on Walnut Street shortly before 4 a.m. and upon arriving found three people injured with apparent gunshot wounds, Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Tuesday in a news release.
