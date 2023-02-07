ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS CENTER Maine

Orrington man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges

BANGOR, Maine — An Orrington man faces up to a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges on Thursday. Joshua Jerrell, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to "conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County as well as conspiring to make false statements to federal firearms licensee" between January 2018 and December 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
ORRINGTON, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp

WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
WATERVILLE, ME
WPFO

4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash

BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Pittsfield man charged with terrorizing in connection with threat made to local business

A Maine man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a business where he previously worked was arrested this week. According to the Morning Sentinel, 28-year-old Benjamin Therrien of Pittsfield was arrested following an investigation Tuesday. He’s accused of threatening to open fire at the Hancock Lumber mill in Casco where he used to work and then take his own life.
PITTSFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Two people arrested in Old Town

OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

truecountry935.com

Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase

Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
SABATTUS, ME
WPFO

Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500

BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
BANGOR, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rockland police arrest juvenile on theft, assault charges

ROCKLAND, Maine — A juvenile is facing charges of theft and assault, among other charges, after allegedly taking a woman's cellphone on Sunday in Rockland. Around 2 a.m., Rockland Police responded to the South End and found an intoxicated juvenile in a "verbal domestic dispute," according to a news release issued on Facebook by the Rockland Police Department.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WARREN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Not Criminally Responsible: What does that really mean?

AUGUSTA, Maine — When we think of our court system, more often than not, a person who is accused of a crime would plead guilty or not guilty. If they plead not guilty, a trial would be held to determine whether the accused is guilty. But what happens if the accused experiences mental illness? And what if that mental illness is so severe that the line between guilty and not guilty becomes blurred. In that blurry place, a person can be guilty of a crime but found not criminally responsible.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment

Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

