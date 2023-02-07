Read full article on original website
Related
kchanews.com
North Iowa Church Looks to Help Build Wells, School/Church in West Africa
A north Iowa church wants to help build wells and a school/church in West Africa. Jennifer Seehusen is a member of the St. John’s Vilmar Lutheran Church near Greene and teaches 5th grade at Charles City Middle School. She says the “Well of Inspiration” project will benefit residents in Liberia, which is the homeland of Washington Elementary School custodian, Teta Ross.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
kchanews.com
Premiere Screening of Iowa PBS Meredith Willson Doc Saturday in North Iowa
A new, historical documentary on a north Iowa native and music legend will have its first public premiere showing this Saturday (02.11) in his hometown. The Iowa PBS film, Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man, follows the career of the masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa’s champion on Broadway. The first world premiere screening of the documentary is scheduled for 1 pm Saturday, February 11th at Music Man Square in Mason City. It’s free and open to the public.
Oelwein Couple Turns To City Council In Chicken Dispute
To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Iowa Island Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
Waterloo, Iowa is a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural scene and some beautiful natural destinations. Located on the banks of the Cedar River, you’ll find many charming spots for camping and fishing during the warmer months – but there’s one spot that very few people go anymore. Sans Souci Island, an abandoned island in Iowa, used to be one of Waterloo’s many vacation destinations. It was home to a hotel, and countless tourists sailed over every year. But after a series of floods, those days are long past – and nature has begun the slow process of reclaiming Sans Souci Island. Unlike many abandoned spots, it is not considered dangerous and can be accessed by foot, so you can discover its secrets for yourself.
kchanews.com
Volunteer Bald Eagle Nest Monitors Needed in Northeast Iowa
The Iowa DNR is looking for volunteers to help monitor bald eagle nests in several northeast Iowa counties. Program coordinator Stephanie Shepherd said, “With more than 1000 wildlife species in the state, we just don’t have enough staff in the DNR to adequately monitor all the vulnerable species that need attention. This is where community scientists play a crucial role.”
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
superhits1027.com
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest
..A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
kchanews.com
City of New Hampton Taking Applications for Police Chief
The City of New Hampton is accepting applications for a replacement for Police Chief Zach Nosbisch, even though he hasn’t yet formally submitted his resignation. Nosbisch is expected to become the new Chief Deputy with the Chickasaw County Sheriff Office. However, his appointment was delayed Monday morning when the Board of Supervisors, on the advice of the County’s human resources attorney, opted to first officially advertise for the position for a 10-day period, which ends February 17th.
kchanews.com
Charles City Police, Other Agencies sTEP Up Traffic Enforcement for Super Bowl
Law enforcement agencies across the state will sTEP up traffic enforcement in conjunction with Super Bowl weekend. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jason Solberg explains the safety campaign as part of a public service ad. The Charles City Police Department is participating in the Super Bowl traffic safety efforts this weekend....
kchanews.com
Jeanette Poncelet, Fredericksburg
Jeanette Poncelet passed peacefully at the Willows in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Her niece, Gayle Poncelet, and Hospice gently guiding Jeanette to her place in Heaven. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with Father Jim Goerend celebrating the mass. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass. Online condolences may be left at www.conwaymarkham.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.
kchanews.com
Emmett Meissen, 87, New Hampton
Emmett Meissen, age 87, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at MercyOne in New Hampton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 11th at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with interment in Calvary Cemetery, rural New Hampton. To honor Emmett, military internment rites will be by the New Hampton American Legion.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
KIMT
North Iowa woman charged in death of 3-month-old, court docs cite lack of nutrition
MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa woman has been arrested concerning the death of a 3-month-old child and the near death of another child. Allyssa Luke, 29, of Plymouth, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday on two counts of child endangerment, one resulting in death.
951thebull.com
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
KIMT
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Woman Arrested in Death of 3-Month-Old
Two years after a three-month-old infant died, allegedly in her care, a north Iowa woman has been charged in the death of the child. On February 28, 2021, Mason City Police were called to the 100 block of 6th Street Southwest on a report of an unresponsive child that was not breathing. The Mason City Fire Department also responded and transported the child to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Comments / 0