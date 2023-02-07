ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Passenger dies after driver runs stop sign, train hits truck in Prince William County

By Paola Belloso
DC News Now
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released the name of a pickup truck passenger who died after a train hit a truck Monday evening.

The Prince William County Police Department said the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Manassas Park, ignored a stop sign on Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket prior to the railroad crossing near James Madison Highway. He continued over the tracks and the cargo train hit the truck, causing the truck to fly off the road. It landed several hundred feet from the railroad crossing.

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia , 26, from Manassas died at the scene as a result.

The driver of the truck was flown to the hospital. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

DC News Now

DC News Now

